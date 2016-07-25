Corey Taylor has fan kicked out of Slipknot show for ‘disrespect’

Corey Taylor has been caught on video having an audience member kicked out of a Slipknot show.

The frontman lost his temper after someone showed “disrespect” while the band performed in Toronto last week.

The clip was posted soon after Taylor slapped a phone out of a fan’s hand at another show – and around the time Slayer frontman Tom Araya dealt with someone who spat on him as a concert began.

Taylor is seen in the latest video pointing at someone in the crowd and saying: “You don’t show me shit, you little pussy.”

He gestures that the person should leave, then continues performing while pointing, until security staff follow his finger and remove the person from the show. He then says: “Bye-bye. Yip, bye-bye, bitch.”

Taylor later tweeted that he’d had a male fan ejected, although a female had left with him, and added: “I’ve been doing this too long to deal with that disrespect.”

Slipknot are touring North America with Marilyn Manson. The trip was delayed after Taylor underwent emergency surgery for a broken neck – which he didn’t know he had.

Jul 27: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Jul 29: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Jul 30: Burgettstown First Niagara Pavilion, PA

Aug 02: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Aug 04: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Aug 05: Des Moines Wells Fargo Arena, IA

Aug 07: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Aug 09: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Aug 11: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Aug 13: Concord Concord Pavilion, CA

Aug 14: Inglewood The Forum, CA

Aug 17: Chula Vista Sleep Train Amphitheatre, CA

Aug 19: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Aug 20: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ

Aug 21: Las Vegas MGM Grand Hotel & Casino, NV

Aug 25: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

Aug 26: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Aug 27: Austin 360 Amphitheater, TX

Sep 25: San Manuel Ozzfest Meets Knotfest, CA

Oct 15-16: Toluca Knotfest, Mexico

Nov 05: Tokyo Knotfest, Japan

