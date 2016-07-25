Linkin Park's Shinoda responds to 'we kept metal alive' remark

Linkin’ Park’s Mike Shinoda has hit back after claiming his bandmate Chester Bennington’s “we kept metal alive” comment was misconstrued by the media.

The vocalist and guitarist leapt to the singer’s defence, explaining that the band “made the case” for successful metal in an industry commercially saturated by pop music after they launched their 2000 debut album, Hybrid Theory.

Shinoda says: “Bunch of rock outlets taking Chester‘s ‘kept metal alive’ quote out of context today. So dumb. It’s click-bait, don’t fall for it.

“He basically said that pop music was ruling the world, and we made a case for commercially viable heavy music – no big deal. Maybe not the best choice of words, but the sentiment wasn’t as outrageous as today’s rock news would have you think.”

The band are currently working on their seventh album, the follow-up to 2014’s The Hunting Party.

