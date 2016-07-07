A Day To Remember’s Jeremy McKinnon recalls studio terror

A Day To Remember frontman Jeremy McKinnon approached the band’s sixth album Bad Vibrations with terror – and that’s how the record got its name.

His concerns came from having no material to present to his bandmates when the time came to start work on the follow-up to 2013’s Common Courtesy, which will be released on August 19.

McKinnon tells RockSound: “The record is called Bad Vibrations because that’s what I was feeling at the time, stuck in this weird, high-stress mindset every day.

“I was terrified. I went in to record with nothing much to offer – hardly anything that I was excited about.”

He adds: “I’ve never had a problem with pushing other people’s expectations aside, but it became a real issue. Thankfully the other guys stepped in and brought some great stuff to the table.”

The vocalist describes Bad Vibrations as containing “an element of returning to our roots,” adding: “This is the first record since For Those Who Have Heart that we’ve created as a full band – no digital bullshit.

“Everyone has at least a song on there that they pushed through themselves.”

A Day To Remember are currently touring North America, with UK dates in January.

