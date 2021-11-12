69 Windmills release video for new single Red Baby Black Baby

Psychedelic outfit 69 Windmills have raised some eyebrows by teaming up with Napalm Death frontman Barney Greenway, for their new single Red Baby Black Baby. You can watch the video fo the band's new single below.

"It's a real light and shade of a track that remains positively melodic from start to finish - heavy enough to give it drive and never drifting too far from its psychedelic roots," explains mainman Eddie Gilmour. "Red Baby Black Baby is one of the tracks from the upcoming Pluto is Back On The Menu album that was an attempt to capture my love of early Bowie, Piper At The Gates Floyd and especially Syd Barrett solo stuff.

"I've always loved the way psychedelic music transforms the childish, the mythical and the whimsical into the dark and the desolate and the miserable. How a glorious sunny day can often have a serial killer selling children's sweets from a picnic basket by a never-ending river full of custard, has always resonated with me.

"One of the key moments in the track is the intro and, in an attempt, to pay homage to Robert Helpmann in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Barney Greenway kindly stepped in and gave us our moment."

Red Baby Black Baby is out now on 33 and Seven Records.