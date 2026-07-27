While the music of Yes has always been large-scale material, former keyboardist Rick Wakeman’s ambitions went even larger. In the 70s he began delivering massive, complex live shows based on his epic concept albums, even though doing so meant he risked his home, his health and his reputation. In 2012 he and his colleagues looked back on a decade of excess, and Wakeman insisted he had no regrets, explaining: “I never believed in short-changing people, and still don’t.”

Ask Rick Wakeman if there’s some underlying psychological reason for the opulence, the grandeur, the sheer spectacle of his infamous live shows, and he’ll offer up a blokey shrug.

“Not really, I just like grandiose. I’ve loved the idea of telling stories with music since I was about eight, when my father introduced me to Prokofiev’s Peter And The Wolf, but over the years, I got bored going to concerts. The music was great, but I came to the conclusion that a concert should be a multi-purpose entertainment.”

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There have been plenty of other artists who went the extra mile: Pink Floyd and The Wall; David Bowie and the Glass Spider; AC/DC and Rosie. Still, when it comes to the multi-sensory assault-and-battery of eyes, ears and brains – not to mention a flag planted deep in your memory banks, for good or bad – nothing has comes close to Wakeman’s epics. “Dad doesn’t do things by halves,” agrees son Adam Wakeman, a note of baffled endearment in his voice.

That’s the only understatement you’ll find in this piece. The truth is, Wakeman does things by multiples: whether that’s wives, knights, ice-dancers, dinosaurs, cameramen or choirboys. To this prog rock ringmaster, the industry-standard format of four blokes in jeans plugging away on a bare stage is anathema. “How boring would that be?” he grins.

Even in the Yes years, hints of grandiosity were there if you squinted, with a caped Wakeman presiding over his paddock of synths. But it wasn’t until 1973, when his solo career left the blocks with The Six Wives Of Henry VIII, that he took a first stab at the huge-time. In an unprecedented move by a British rock star, Wakeman requested to perform Henry at its spiritual home of Hampton Court Palace, and was duly turned down (“The idea of having a rock concert there was tantamount to treason,” he notes). For a less tenacious visionary, that might well have been that. Wakeman, however, was just getting started.

In retrospect, the only thing that was small about 1974’s Journey To The Centre Of The Earth was the project’s beginnings. The band for Wakeman’s second solo album had met in inauspicious circumstances, at a boozer in Buckinghamshire where a gang of mid-table session men played low-key jams on Sunday nights. “Rick just turned up one night in his white Rolls and said, ‘Can I sit in?’” recalls bassist Roger Newell. “That’s how it all started”.

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Earthbound: Wakeman takes a Journey live at the Royal Festival Hall (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wakeman’s grand entrance was a telling sign of the direction Journey was headed. With a full orchestra, choir and narrator integral to the music, the payroll was deemed too costly and sprawling to fit in a studio, so recording moved instead to the Royal Festival Hall, for twin concerts on January 18, 1974, where crowds of 3,000 watched the London Symphony Orchestra and English Chamber Choir super-size Wakeman’s musical vision. Even then, financing the spectacle required Wakeman to flog his cars and remortgage his house – soon to become a familiar theme.

“I remember Rick coming into our dressing room at the Royal Festival Hall,” says Newell. “And he was obviously nervous, bless him, because this was the first thing completely under his name. And the road crew had put up a dartboard, so we’re like, ‘Well, do you want to throw a few darts…?’”

“Despite Rick’s rather lofty abilities,” adds drummer Barney James, “there were several what you’d describe as basic, blokey factors.”

“Then we went out onstage,” continues Newell, “and there’s Steve Howe in the audience, John Lennon and Yoko Ono, Ringo, McCartney with Linda, politicians, Peter Sellers with Britt Ekland, and God knows who else. Just faces everywhere. That was when we all went, ‘Blimey, this is serious’. I think it’s only then that it really hit us.”

“I did realise then that I was into playing with the big boys, and the high budgets,” recalls James. “We all had to follow Rick into his dreams.”

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The Royal Festival Hall gave Wakeman a taste for the epic, and from there, Journey rolled across the planet, choir and strings attached: a whirlwind of logistics and luxuries that fairly haemorrhaged cash. “It didn’t make me stressed at all,” Wakeman insists. “Back then, you toured to ‘advertise’ your music. You sold records off the back of these tours. I always knew that Journey as a tour would lose money, but I also believed it’d help sell the albums, which it did, and it undoubtedly sold far more than it would have if I hadn’t toured.”

He shrugs: “Journey was recorded with an orchestra and choir, so that’s what I toured with. I never believed in short-changing people, and still don’t.”

That went for the band, too. “For the Journey tour, we used to travel in Clark Gable’s Cadillac,” beams Newell, “which had been refurbished by Rolls Royce. We had a TV in there, and two bars, just for the band. Wherever we went, we were always picked up from home and chauffeur-driven. When we went to the States, the band travelled in their own plane, and the orchestra flew in the plane as well. Most of them were coke fiends. They were nuts!”

Sheer heart attack: Wakeman performing Journey at the Crystal Palace Bowl (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Journey tour reached critical mass with a show at the Crystal Palace Bowl in July 1974, complete with inflatable dinosaurs, and the grand finale of Wakeman collapsing over his synths, suffering the first of his heart attacks. Did it feel like time to pare things back, perhaps? “Not at all,” he replies.

No kidding. As vast as Journey was, it’s but a pub gig in an upstairs room next to Wakeman’s most opulent hour. Ask the average progger about 1975’s The Myths And Legends Of King Arthur And The Knights Of The Round Table, and chances are, they’ll cite the shows before the album. “My dad says that people come up to him in the street, and they remember the show on ice, because it was just so ridic