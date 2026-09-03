"I did not commit a crime." Former Turnstile guitarist Brady Ebert denies attempted first-degree murder, promises to press charges against police, prosecutors and his own attorneys

Former Turnstile guitarist Brady Ebert has been ordered to undergo a competency evaluation to determine if he has the mental capacity to understand the attempted first and second-degree murder charges against him.



The charges arose after Ebert, 34, was arrested in April for allegedly driving his car at William Yates, Turnstile frontman Brendan Yates' 79-year-old father.



Montgomery County Police were called to a property in Silver Spring, Maryland on April 1 and found William Yates in the front yard with "trauma to his lower extremities."

In court, Ebert has insisted that he "did not commit a crime" and says that “every part of the police report is a lie", according to a report in The Baltimore Banner.

During a status hearing in Montgomery County Circuit Court, Ebert’s attorney, Mark Sobel, said that he has "significant concerns regarding competency", but Ebert insists that he is "perfectly competent".

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According to the newspaper, the former Turnstile guitarist says that he is going to fire his own attorney, and has promised to press legal charges against the police, prosecutors and defence attorneys in his case.



In February, Brady was fired from his most recent band, The S.E.T. (The Self Evident Truth), after writing a social media post accusing Turnstile of bandwagon-jumping on liberal political issues, and also financial mismanagement, during his time in the band.



The guitarist also claimed that his former bandmates were falsely seeking to secure a restraining order against him.



Ebert parted ways with Turnstile in August 2022.

Following his arrest, Turnstile issued a statement to Rolling Stone, which read: "Turnstile cut ties with Brady Ebert in 2022 in response to a consistent pattern of harmful behavior affecting himself, the band, and the community.



"After exhausting every available resource to support his access to help and recovery, a boundary ultimately had to be set when healthy communication was no longer possible and he began threatening violence.

"In the years since, his baseless tirades have continued in public. We never addressed it. We chose to protect his privacy and the circumstances around his departure, even when he did nothing to be deserving of that protection. Over the past few months, his threats only escalated further. … We have no language left for Brady."

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