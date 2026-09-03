The Darkness announce tiny 300-capacity London club show to launch greatest hits album Crock Of Hits

The Darkness will play a tiny London club show on September 17 to launch their forthcoming 'best of' compilation album Crock Of Hits.

Justin Hawkins' band will play the Moth Club in east London on September 17. The club has a capacity of just 300, whereas the band's next scheduled appearance in London after this, on their forthcoming 'The Best Of...' tour, will be staged at the 20,000-capacity O2 Arena.

Tickets for the show at the Moth Club will go on sale here tomorrow, September 4, at 10am.

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The band will promote their forthcoming Crock Of Hits compilation with an arena tour in December.



Regarding the tour Justin Hawkins says, “The very bestest of The Darkness! Imagine yourself, luxuriating in the warm sonic and visual embrace of the best ever Darkness songs, played by the best ever Darkness band, in the best ever rock music venues of mainland Great Britain!



"You will float with us on the soft whoopee cushion of undulating rock tones, swim with us in the warm seas of loquacious balladry, jump with us in the heady miasma of pop rock, and also do the head bang with us in the electrical thundery storm of HEVY METUL… Roll up, roll up - the Darkness Carnival is coming to town!"



The Darkness will be joined on these dates by American country rock band Brothers Osborne, and fellow Lowestoft rockers A.

The Darkness 'The Best of...' UK tour 2026

Dec 08: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Dec 09: Leeds First Direct Bank Arena, UK

Dec 11: Manchester AO Arena, UK

Dec 12: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK

Dec 13: Cardiff Utilita Arena, UK

Dec 15: Brighton The Brighton Centre, UK

Dec 16: London The O2, UK

An official tracklist for The Darkness' Crock Of Hits collection has not yet been unveiled.