Squeeze issue statement after worker dies at venue

English rockers Squeeze have cancelled their show this evening (September 3, EDT) after a tragic incident in the parking lot of the Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts in Vienna, VA.

"Squeeze are deeply saddened and shocked by an incident that occurred at the venue earlier today, which resulted in the loss of a life," say the band. "After discussions with the venue and the relevant authorities, the decision was made to cancel this evening’s performance.



"We will work with the promoter and venue regarding the possibility of rescheduling the show and will communicate further information to ticket holders as soon as it is available. Our thoughts remain with everyone affected by this tragic event."

According to a report on FOX 5, a worker was crushed when the supporting apparatus on the tour bus he was working under collapsed. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. It has not been made clear whether the bus was the one Squeeze were travelling in or another vehicle.

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The next show on Squeeze's Tried, Tested, and Trixies tour is at the Rose Music Center at The Heights in Huber Heights, OH. Full dates below.

Squeeze: Tried, Tested, and Trixies tour 2026-27

Sep 04: Huber Heights Rose Music Center at The Heights, OH

Sep 06: Highland Park Ravinia Festival, IL

Sep 08: Greenwood Village Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, CO

Sep 09: Salt Lake City Capitol Theatre, UT

Sep 11: Redmond Marymoor Park Concerts, WA

Sep 12: Vancouver Queen Elizabeth Theatre, BC

Sep 13: Portland Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, OR

Sep 15: San Francisco The Warfield, CA

Sep 16: Las Vegas Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, NV

Sep 18: Placer County The Venue At Thunder Valley, CA

Sep 19: Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl, CA

Sep 20: Chandler The Showroom at Wild Horse Pass, AZ

Sep 22: San Antonio Majestic Theatre, TX

Sep 23: Grand Prairie Texas Trust CU Theatre, TX

Sep 25: Maryland Heights Saint Louis Music Park, MO

Sep 26: Louisville Kentucky Exposition Center, KY

Sep 27: Detroit Masonic Temple Theatre, MI

Nov 12: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Nov 13: Blackpool Opera Housel, UK

Nov 14: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

Nov 16: Newcastle Upon Tyne O2 City Hall, UK

Nov 17: Stockton-on-tees Globe, UK

Nov 19: Hull Connexin Live, UK

Nov 20: Leeds First Direct Bank Arena, UK

Nov 21: Liverpool M&S Bank Arena Liverpool, UK

Nov 23: Manchester O2 Apollo Manchester, UK

Nov 26: London The O2, UK

Nov 27: Cardiff Utilita Arena Cardiff, UK

Nov 28: Birmingham Utilita Arena Birmingham, UK

Nov 30: Swansea uilding Society Arena, UK

Dec 01: Plymouth Arena, UK

Dec 03: Portsmouth Guildhall, UK

Dec 04: Bournemouth International Centre, UK

Dec 05: Brighton The Brighton Centre, UK

Apr 08: Minato City Ex Theater Roppongi, Japan

Apr 09: Osaka Club Qyuattro, Japan

Apr 13: Auckland Powerstation, New Zealand

Apr 14: Wellington meow NUI, New Zealand

Apr 16: Brisbane The Fortitude Music Hall, Australia

Apr 17: Newtown Enmore Theatre, Australia

Apr 19: St Kilda Palais Theatre, Australia

Apr 20: Hindmarsh The Gov, Australia

Apr 22: Perth The Astor Theatre, Australia

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