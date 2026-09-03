Fontaines D.C. announce UK stadium and outdoor shows and two huge homecoming gigs in Ireland

Fontaines D.C. have announced plans to play their biggest ever headline shows in the UK and Ireland next summer.

Having just headlined Reading and Leeds festival, the Dublin quintet will play two stadium shows and three huge outdoor shows in the UK in June/July next year, and also play two massive homecoming shows in Ireland at the 80,000-capacity Slane Castle.

The dates are:

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Jun 26: Slane Castle, Ireland

Jun 27: Slane Castle, Ireland

Jun 29: Cardiff Blackweir Fields, UK

Jul 01: Newcastle St. James' Park, UK

Jul 03: Manchester Heaton Park, UK

Jul 06: Glasgow Green, UK

Jul 09: London Stadium, UK

Support at the UK shows will come from London rapper Little Simz and Swedish punks Viagra Boys. Tickets will go on sale here on September 10.

(Image credit: Press)

The Dubliners will be following in the footsteps of fellow Irishmen Thin Lizzy and U2 in playing the iconic County Meath venue. Slane Castle has also hosted gigs by Bruce Springsteen, Queen, David Bowie, The Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, Metallica and more. Tickets are on sale here.



Special guests at Slane will be Hayley Williams, Damien Dempsey and Madra Salach.



The Irish band recently announced details of their fifth album, Dopamine Chamber. The follow-up to 2024's Romance, it'll arrive via XL Recordings on October 16.

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"The album itself is a dopamine chamber,” says frontman Grian Chatten. "You step inside, and we test these different mind- or mood-altering pieces of music on you.

"I think Romance was maybe 60 per cent human and 40 per cent corrupted by automation, and a loss of feeling. This one feels more like 60 per cent corrupted – the mask is wearing the face a little more.



"I felt it would be more powerful to leave the hope out and reflect the ugliness honestly. This one needed to feel more like a catastrophic warning.

“There’s a poignant sense of us being on the brink of some other kind of form of humanity, or non-humanity."



"Our albums have always questioned a sense of place,” adds bassist Conor Deegan. "First Dublin, then being away from Dublin, and then trying to find the romance elsewhere. On this record, the question became: where do you escape to?"