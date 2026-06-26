"We have a very special chemistry.” Steve Hackett and Steve Rothery share first new music from their upcoming album with video for The Black Sea

Renowned prog guitarists Steve Hackett and Steve Rothery have shared their first new music as Hackett & Rothery, with a video for The Black Sea.

It's taken from the pair's upcoming studio album, The Roaring Sea, which Prog announced last week was being released through InsideOut Music on August 28. The pair have also shared the artwork for the sea-themed album as well as the tracklisting, which you can see below.

"I think The Black Sea is the perfect introduction to the sonic world we’ve created between us," says the Marillion guitarist. "We have a very special chemistry.”

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“For The Black Sea, our joint guitar sounds with the keys created a strong vibe of intrigue along with a sense of a musical dark sea adventure," adds Hackett, adding, "It’s not the kind of album that guitarists normally make together.”

"You’re trying to create an atmosphere… like painting a picture,” Rothery continues. “Taking people on a journey."

The pair are joined on The Roaring Sea with Hackett's new keyboardist, Riccardo Romano, who has also performed in Rothery's band as well as French proggers Nine Skies, and who also co-wrote, mixed and played keyboards and bass, and drummer Leon Parr, also from Rothery's band.

The Roaring Sea is available on several formats, including a limited edition CD+Blu-ray mediabook edition including Dolby Atmos (by Andy Bradfield) and High Resolution Stereo mixes. The album will also be available as a standard CD and a Gatefold 180g LP, cut at half-speed at Abbey Road Studios by Miles Showell. All feature artwork and layouts have been created by Simon War.

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Pre-order The Roaring Sea.

STEVE HACKETT & STEVE ROTHERY – The Black Sea (OFFICIAL VIDEO) - YouTube Watch On

(Image credit: InsideOut Music)

Hackett & Rothery: The Roaring Waves

1. The Storm

2. Sandsend

3. Red Dragon

4. The Roaring Waves

5. K-129

6. The Black Sea

7. Pacific Coast Highway