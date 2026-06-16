“If you'd have told the 15-year-old me, just discovering Genesis, that one day this legendary guitarist would be a friend of mine, I’d have fallen over!" Steve Rothery and Steve Hackett announce their long-awaited collaborative album, The Roaring Waves

Renowned prog guitarists Steve Hackett and Steve Rothery have announced that they will release their collaborative album, The Roaring Waves, through InsideOut Music on August 28.

The seven-track instrumental album revolves around one common theme: the profundity of the sea.

"In winter, you could hear the roaring of the waves during the stormy weather. Whitby was a very evocative place to live, a very poetic and powerful place to grow up," says Rothery in a short statement.

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Speaking exclusively in the new issue of Prog Magazine, which is on sale this Friday, the pair said the much-talked-about album grew out of their friendship.

“When you’re friends first, and the music comes later, you know it's non-competitive and something else starts to happen,” Hackett says.

“If you'd have told the 15-year-old me, who was just discovering Genesis and starting to learn to play guitar, that one day this legendary guitarist would be a great friend of mine, and that we'd be walking around these same streets, 40-odd years later, I’d have fallen over,” laughs Rothery, of an inspiration-seeking trip to Rothery’s old stomping grounds in Whitby.

And of the sound of The Roaring Waves, Rotheyr adds, "For me, music has always been about melody, emotion and atmosphere, and I think that's what we both encapsulate in our playing. You're going to move people a lot more with several notes over a beautiful chord sequence played with emotion than you are by sweep picking across the neck for five minutes.”

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Prog understands the first new music from The Roaring Waves will be shared next week.