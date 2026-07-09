For Steve Harris, Iron Maiden’s 2025 gig at the London Stadium, home of his beloved West Ham United, was one of the pinnacles of their 50-year career as a live band.

“Some people have joked that it was the best performance ever seen at the stadium,” the bassist says with a grimace, referring to the fact that the Hammers have just been relegated from the Premier League after a disastrous season. “Which is cruel but fair,” he adds wryly.

Results aside, how the hell do they top that? With Eddfest, a monster two-day celebration of all things Maiden at Knebworth, site of fabled gigs by everyone from the Rolling Stones to Oasis. Taking place on Friday July 10 and Saturday July 11, the main bill features flamboyant rockers The Darkness, Mongolian folk metallers The Hu, Aussie crew Airbourne and Brit warhorses The Almighty, along with Maiden themselves.

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It’s more than just a gig. An area of the festival dubbed Maidenville features Eddie’s Dive Bar and fairground rides, plus there’s the Infinite Dreams Experience, a collection of Maiden props and memorabilia from over the years. And the Friday night will see a bunch of Maiden alumni performing with their current groups on the Maidenville stage.

It’s a fitting way of continuing the 50th anniversary celebrations that have already taken in lavish hardback book Infinite Dreams and this year’s Burning Ambition documentary, as well as the ongoing Run For Your Lives tour, which will finally wrap up at the end of the year after an epic 91 gigs in 11 months. This stretch alone, which runs from May to the tour’s conclusion in Japan in November, will see them play to 2.5 million people.

“Has it made me reflect on things? Not really,” says of his band’s Golden Jubilee, as we sit in the lounge of his 10th floor hotel room in Sofia, Bulgaria. In a few hours, Maiden will take to the stage at the 43,000-capacity Vasil Levski National Stadium, a vast bowl of a venue where the Bulgarian football team usually play. “I only reflect on things when journalists like you bring it up. I suppose when you think of the numbers and how old we are, it’s incredible.”

Iron Maiden onstage in Athens, Greece on May 23, 2026 (Image credit: John McMurtrie)

An hour earlier and a few floors below, a customarily garrulous Bruce Dickinson is sitting in the hotel’s lounge bar. He’s just met up with the Prime Minister of Bulgaria, whom he knows via his connections to the aviation world.

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“He was the head of the Bulgarian air force – that Top Gun kind of guy,” Bruce says. “The next minute he became President. Now I meet him again and he’s Prime Minister.’”

Like his bandmate, Bruce is looking forward to Maiden holding their own festival, though he cheerfully admits he’s not sure of how it will all work.

“I think it’s like a big garden party,” he says. “It’s a bit of an experiment for us, because we’re planning various things, half of which I don’t fucking know about. I do know about the beer festival, though, which I’m very excited by.”

As always, the two of them are polar opposites. Steve is the pragmatic generalissimo who has kept the show on the road for half a century via a combination of hard work, stubbornness and sheer force of will. Bruce is the cavalier livewire with the hurricane-force personality who sometimes says things he knows he shouldn’t but goes ahead anyway. But today, as ever, they’re united by one thing: Iron Maiden itself.

(Image credit: John McMurtrie)

Whose idea was Eddfest? And who suggested holding it

at Knebworth?

Steve Harris: “I think it was Rod [Smallwood, Maiden manager]. When he ran it past me, I said, ‘Yeah, that’s great’, because it’s something different. Playing the West Ham Stadium really captured people’s imaginations, and it was a very special thing for obvious reasons. But what do you do after that? We’ve done Knebworth before [headlining Sonisphere in 2010 and 2014], but it wasn’t our own show. We thought we could do something different with this one.”

Bruce Dickinson: “I just saw it on the poster and thought, ‘Knebworth – that sounds a bit like Knobworth.’”

Is Eddfest just another gig for you, or does it mean something bigger?

Steve: “I think it’ll be an event. There’s the exhibition [the Infinite Dreams Experience]. And we’ve talked about different things relating to the songs, which I don’t want to give too much away about. But it’s the same old thing – you talk about stuff, and then you have to actually put it into practice. You just hope it’s all going to work out. It usually does, but you never know, haha.’

Bruce: “We’re not trying to go out and have the biggest ever crowd anywhere. Doing London Stadium and selling it out – I think that got it out of everybody’s system: ‘Yeah, we can do big stadiums… big deal.’ If it’s just a pissing contest about who can do the biggest stadium, then that’s bollocks. It’s all about leaving people with something memorable.”

Iron Maiden - Infinite Dreams (Live) - YouTube Watch On

The Darkness are one of the support bands on the Saturday. That’s an unusual choice for Maiden.

Steve: “I personally chose The Darkness. I think they’re a great live band. I’ve seen them a couple of times on the Monsters Of Rock cruise, and they’re just really entertaining. It’s not the norm for us, and it’ll be interesting to see how they go down. I think they’ll win over a Maiden crowd. I hope they win over a Maiden crowd! Ha ha ha! And The Hu, too – they’re just a really unusual band.”

Friday night’s line-up features several ex-Iron Maiden members, including Blaze Bayley, ex-guitarist Dennis Stratton’s current group, and onetime keyboard player Tony Moore. Steve’s pre-Maiden band, Gypsy’s Kiss, are on the bill too. Any plans to get up and join them?

Steve: “No. I suppose I could get up with all of them – Gypsy’s Kiss, Blaze, whoever. But I’ll let them get on with it. If I get up, it’s just going to become a thing about me, and I don’t want that. I want them to have their time.”

Bruce, did you think about re-activating your very first band, Speed, for Eddfest?

Bruce: “Oh God, no. You can go down the rabbit hole, but eventually you get to the bottom.”

If Paul Di’Anno was still around, would he be on the bill?

Steve: “Yeah. Of course he would.”

(Image credit: John McMurtrie)

You’ve added Infinite Dreams to the setlist on this leg of the Run For Your Lives tour – the first time you’ve played it in 38 years. How on earth do you decide which songs to play and which songs to drop?

Steve: “A lot of it is governed by what Bruce wants to sing. He’s singing better than ever in my view, but none of us are getting any younger and it gets tougher. He really wanted to do Infinite Dreams. I wasn’t that bothered about it, even though it’s my song, but we did it and it sounded great. I’d have loved to have a couple of deep cuts on this tour, like Only The Good Die Young [a song that Maiden have never played live].”

What do you prefer: big gigs like this or smaller, more intimate gigs like Maiden played in the early days?

Steve: “People might think I have to say this, but I like both. Any gig is exciting to me. The only bugbear I’ve got with bigger gigs these days is the barrier and the distance from the crowd. I understand the health and safety stuff, it’s important, but it makes it a bit more difficult. Sometimes when I throw my wristband, I can’t even reach the crowd ’cos they’re standing so far away. But it’s worth putting up with at the end of the day,’cos what else can you do?”

Bruce: “Performing is performing. I don’t give extra because I’m in a little venue, and if I’m in a big venue, you get the same intensity and energy. There are things you do on a big stage that nobody will see, but if you do them on a small stage, everybody will see. In that sense, people have more of a connection with you in a small venue. Unless you’ve got a camera stuck in front of your face, in which case you’re not in the moment at all. But that’s another story.”