Nicko McBrain has revealed his favourite Iron Maiden studio albums from worst to best.

The drummer, who retired from touring in 2024, took part in a recent fan event at his Rock n Roll Ribs restaurant in Coral Springs, Florida, led by Iron Maiden fan and podcaster Capnharris.

The albums were offered randomly, and the drummer was asked to place them in order of greatness on a presentation board featuring his flaxen puppet pal Sooty.

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In a move that may shock and surprise fans, McBrain placed the band's 1980 self-titled album at the bottom of the list.



"I'll tell you what, the production on that wasn't the greatest, but nevertheless, still a good album," says the drummer.

McBrain picked the band's 2006 album A Matter of Life and Death as his favourite studio album.

"That's definitely my favourite album," he reveals. "For the Greater Good of God, Lord of Light, The Legacy. It's all pretty much perfect."

Nicko McBrain's Iron Maiden Album Ranking! - YouTube Watch On

Here's how the drummer placed each album in order of greatness.



17. Iron Maiden

16. Virtual XI

15. No Prayer for the Dying

14. The X Factor

13. Killers

12. The Number of the Beast

11. The Final Frontier

10. Seventh Son of a Seventh Son

9. Fear of the Dark

8. Somewhere in Time

7. Brave New World

6. Dance of Death

5. The Book of Souls

4. Powerslave

3. Senjutsu

2. Piece of Mind

1. A Matter of Life and Death

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McBrain will publish his autobiography Hello Boys And Girls through Harper Nonfiction on October 22.

The drummer says: "It’s been a real honour to write my very own autobiography and have the chance to walk down memory lane, revisiting all the experiences that have made me who I am and brought me to where I am today. And I’m thrilled and delighted to be taking those stories on the road and share them all with you. I feel truly blessed to be able to say Hello Boys And Girls to you all in person later this year. We’re going to have a lot of fun together, so come and join me for a great night out. I’ve got a LOT of stories I want to tell you all!”

He'll embark on An Evening with Nicko McBrain tour from October 26 to promote his book. For tickets and dates, visit his official website.