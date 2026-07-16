It seems that mysterious microtonal math rock performed in papier-mâché masks isn't for everyone .

Devin Townsend has revealed that he's been irritated by the hype surrounding Angine de Poitrine.

In an interview with Jorge Botas' Metal Global podcast, Townsend says that although he's not listened to the Québécois duo enough to give an "accurate musical assessment", he admits that he has a slight problem with the band's image and the hype surrounding them.

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The monochrome duo – guitarist Khn and drummer Klek – went viral in February this year after their Seattle radio KEXP session garnered millions of views.



"It just makes me crazy because it's the mask thing," says Townsend. "It's like he's got a big polka dot nose and so everybody really likes it.

"OK, first off, I haven't listened to it enough to give an accurate musical assessment of it," he adds for clarity. "It's not to say that they're not cool, but would they have that same attention if they weren't wearing big clown noses?"



Townsend says that he was overwhelmed by people recommending that he check the band out following the KEXP session.

"I just refused to listen to it," he continues. "My perspective on it is only that I've been irritated by it so far. But there are people in my life who are close to me who say it's very good. So please take my assessment of it with a grain of salt."

Interview with DEVIN TOWNSEND - YouTube Watch On

Townsend recently announced details of a solo tour in support of his new album The Moth.



Devin Townsend ‘Metamorphosis’ Solo UK & European Tour 2026

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