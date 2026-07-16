"Would they have that same attention if they weren't wearing big clown noses?" Why Devin Townsend is a bit "irritated" by Quebec microtonal duo Angine de Poitrine
Townsend says that after being told by many people to listen to Angine de Poitrine, he simply refused – but admits he probably should
It seems that mysterious microtonal math rock performed in papier-mâché masks isn't for everyone .
Devin Townsend has revealed that he's been irritated by the hype surrounding Angine de Poitrine.
In an interview with Jorge Botas' Metal Global podcast, Townsend says that although he's not listened to the Québécois duo enough to give an "accurate musical assessment", he admits that he has a slight problem with the band's image and the hype surrounding them.
The monochrome duo – guitarist Khn and drummer Klek – went viral in February this year after their Seattle radio KEXP session garnered millions of views.
"It just makes me crazy because it's the mask thing," says Townsend. "It's like he's got a big polka dot nose and so everybody really likes it.
"OK, first off, I haven't listened to it enough to give an accurate musical assessment of it," he adds for clarity. "It's not to say that they're not cool, but would they have that same attention if they weren't wearing big clown noses?"
Townsend says that he was overwhelmed by people recommending that he check the band out following the KEXP session.
"I just refused to listen to it," he continues. "My perspective on it is only that I've been irritated by it so far. But there are people in my life who are close to me who say it's very good. So please take my assessment of it with a grain of salt."
Townsend recently announced details of a solo tour in support of his new album The Moth.
Devin Townsend ‘Metamorphosis’ Solo UK & European Tour 2026
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Sep 1: Birmingham Glee Club, UK
Sep 2: Bath Komedia, UK
Sep 3: Southampton The 1865, UK
Sep 4: Exeter Phoenix, UK
Sep 6: London Union Chapel, UK
Sep 7: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway
Sep 9: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden
Sep 10: Stockholm Nya Cirkus, Sweden
Sep 12: Helsinki Finlandia-talo, Finland
Sep 15: Hamburg Markethalle, Germany
Sep 16: Warsaw Klub Stodoła, Poland
Sep 18: Vienna Simm City, Austria
Sep 20: Zurich Volkshaus, Switzerland
Sep 22: Paris Le Bataclan, France
Sep 23: Marseille Le Silo, France
Sep 26: Munich Werk 7 Theatre, Germany
Sep 28: Cologne Stadthalle, Germany
Sep 29: Utrecht TivoliVredenburg (Grote Zaal), Netherlands
Oct 1: Brighton The Old Market, UK
Oct 2: Cardiff The Gate, UK
Oct 3: Glasgow Òran Mór, UK
Oct 4: Manchester RNCM, UK
Oct 6: Leeds Howard Assembly Room
Born in 1976 in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, Simon Young has been a music journalist for twenty-seven years. His fanzine, Hit A Guy With Glasses, enjoyed a one-issue run before he secured a job at Kerrang! in 1999. His writing has also appeared in Classic Rock, Metal Hammer, Prog, and Planet Rock. His first book, So Much For The 30 Year Plan: Therapy? — The Authorised Biography was published in 2020 through Jawbone.
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