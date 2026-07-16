Ghost are set to release a full-length concert film in cinemas and IMAX theatres worldwide from August 26 for a limited run.

Directed by Amir Chamdin, 2 Big to Rig captures the band on 16mm film over the course of their two sold-out shows at Mexico City’s Palacio de los Deportes in September last year.

“[It] creates a nostalgic experience and a fitting farewell to an era for fans," says Kymberli Frueh of Trafalgar Releasing, who worked with the band on their previous concert film Rite Here Right Now in 2024. "We’re proud to share it with cinema audiences worldwide before Ghost takes a well-publicised break. It’s the perfect way to close such a significant chapter in the band’s history and give fans a chance to relive this moment together.”

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Tickets for 2 Big to Rig on sale from July 23 via the movie's official website.

(Image credit: Trafalgar Releasing)

Shortly after the end of the tour in support of the Skeletá album in February, frontman Tobias Forge announced that he was taking a break from touring.

In an interview with Full Metal Jackie, he explained that he wanted to spend more time with his wife and children and “get some new inspiration” for other musical projects.

“I’ve had two kids waiting at home with my wife for 15 years,” says the singer, who performs onstage as Ghost’s masked leader Papa V Perpetua. “And maybe that says something about me that it wasn’t a pushing enough factor during those years. Believe me, I felt bad, but I’ve definitely come to a point where I feel, physically and mentally, I need to be home. [My kids are] 17; they’re not gonna be around for an eon.”