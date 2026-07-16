Members of Tool, Pearl Jam, Korn, Garbage, Fugazi, Bikini Kill among artists donating to online fundraiser to help cover L7 bassist Jennifer Finch's medical expenses following brain cancer diagnosis
Musicians rally around L7 bassist following recent diagnosis with an aggressive form of brain cancer.
Members of Tool, Pearl Jam, Korn, Garbage, Fugazi and Bikini Kill are among the musicians who have made donations to the GoFundMe campaign set up to help L7 bassist Jennifer Finch with medical treatment expenses following her recent brain cancer diagnosis.
As the 59-year-old Californian musician is undergoing treatment, she will no longer be able to participate in the Los Angeles punk band's Last Hurrah Tour scheduled to take place in North America later this year, but she has urged her bandmates to continue in her absence while she receives medical care.
At the time of writing, the GoFundMe campaign set up on July 13, had received donations totalling $365,382, surpassing its $350K goal.
The fund will assist:
Professional in-home nursing care, physical and speech therapy, medical equipment, and other essential care for Finch.
Covering home-care expenses that will allow the bassist to remain safely and comfortably at home.
Recouping significant out-of-pocket medical expenses and legal fees
Preserving Jennifer’s legacy by creating an archive of her artistic and creative work and the completion of a significant creative project that was scheduled for release next year.
The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music.
Among the contributions, Garbage have donated $8,000, Pearl Jam bassist Jeff Ament has donated $4,500, Bikini Kill vocalist Kathleen Hanna has given $5,000, Tool's Maynard James Keenan has donated £2,500 and Korn guitarist Brian 'Head' Welch has pledged $1000. Together with his wife Gina, Brett Gurewitz, the former Bad Religion guitarist and owner of Epitaph Records, has made a $10,000 donation.
In an update posted on July 14, the organisers of the campaign wrote, "We are absolutely BLOWN AWAY by the support, love and how far this campaign went yesterday. We are all so grateful for the community showing up far and wide to support Jennifer.
"One comment we received said, 'you have an army behind you', and with the support we are receiving we truly feel that. When that comment came in I immediately read it to Jennifer and it touched her so much."
To make a donation towards Jennifer's GoFundMe campaign, go here.
A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.