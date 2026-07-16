Members of Tool, Pearl Jam, Korn, Garbage, Fugazi, Bikini Kill among artists donating to online fundraiser to help cover L7 bassist Jennifer Finch's medical expenses following brain cancer diagnosis

Members of Tool, Pearl Jam, Korn, Garbage, Fugazi and Bikini Kill are among the musicians who have made donations to the GoFundMe campaign set up to help L7 bassist Jennifer Finch with medical treatment expenses following her recent brain cancer diagnosis.

As the 59-year-old Californian musician is undergoing treatment, she will no longer be able to participate in the Los Angeles punk band's Last Hurrah Tour scheduled to take place in North America later this year, but she has urged her bandmates to continue in her absence while she receives medical care.

At the time of writing, the GoFundMe campaign set up on July 13, had received donations totalling $365,382, surpassing its $350K goal.

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The fund will assist:



Professional in-home nursing care, physical and speech therapy, medical equipment, and other essential care for Finch.

Covering home-care expenses that will allow the bassist to remain safely and comfortably at home.

Recouping significant out-of-pocket medical expenses and legal fees

Preserving Jennifer’s legacy by creating an archive of her artistic and creative work and the completion of a significant creative project that was scheduled for release next year.

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Among the contributions, Garbage have donated $8,000, Pearl Jam bassist Jeff Ament has donated $4,500, Bikini Kill vocalist Kathleen Hanna has given $5,000, Tool's Maynard James Keenan has donated £2,500 and Korn guitarist Brian 'Head' Welch has pledged $1000. Together with his wife Gina, Brett Gurewitz, the former Bad Religion guitarist and owner of Epitaph Records, has made a $10,000 donation.

In an update posted on July 14, the organisers of the campaign wrote, "We are absolutely BLOWN AWAY by the support, love and how far this campaign went yesterday. We are all so grateful for the community showing up far and wide to support Jennifer.



"One comment we received said, 'you have an army behind you', and with the support we are receiving we truly feel that. When that comment came in I immediately read it to Jennifer and it touched her so much."



To make a donation towards Jennifer's GoFundMe campaign, go here.