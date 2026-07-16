System Of A Down have added another chapter to their long-running beef with Oasis.

At the first of their two headline shows at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, guitarist Daron Malakian led the crowd in a scatologically inspired Oasis chant, comparing the Mancunians to a tapeworm requiring urgent removal.

"London, do you have an ass?" asks Malakian. "Everybody say ass!"

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"We have a little song about a tapeworm," he continues. "Just for fun, today I'm going to name the tapeworm. Today, I'm gonna name the tapeworm Oasis. Pull Oasis out of your ass, Hey!"

The 50,000-strong crowd responds in kind, happily bellowing the refrain "Pull Oasis out of your ass!" before being led through further iterations of the chant.

The bad blood between Oasis and System Of A Down goes back to an interview Oasis guitarist Noel Gallagher gave to US radio station KROQ in 2001.

“Do you ever look at the sky and think, I’m glad I’m alive?" asked Gallagher. "After I heard System of a Down, I thought, I’m actually alive to hear the shittiest band of all time, which is quite something when you think about it.

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"Of all the bands that have gone before and all the bands that’ll be in the future, I was around when the worst was around.”

In the years since, frontman Serj Tankian has generally taken the high ground in interviews, focusing on political activism, while Malakian has kept the beef simmering.

Last year, as both bands toured the US, Malakian posted an Instagram photo of himself at Chicago's Wrigley Field, with the stadium sign behind him altered to read "Fuck Oasis".

We look forward to the next instalment of the to-and-fro, wherever it may occur.

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