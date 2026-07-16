Echo & The Bunnymen announce first new album in 12 years, share single Brussels Is Haunted
Echo & The Bunnymen's 13th album, Apples For Isaac, is set for release in September
Echo & The Bunnymen have announced the forthcoming release of Apples For Isaac, their first new album in 12 years.
The Liverpool indie veterans will release what will be their thirteenth studio album via BMG on September 18.
The album, the follow-up to 2014's Meteorites, features late Blondie drummer Clem Burke - who passed away, aged 70, in April 2025 - on 10 of its 11 tracks.
In a statement accompanying the album news, the band say, "The mighty, legendary Clem Burke – longtime friend of Mac [frontman Ian McCulloch] – was integral to the making of the album, and heartbreakingly passed away during its completion… love you Clem X"
The tracklist for Apples For Isaac is:
1. Take Me By The Hand
2. Can’t Be Sold
3. Brussels Is Haunted
4. I’ll Be Your Sunshine
5. Hijacked
6. The Honey
7. Unstoppable Force
8. The Light That Surrounds You
9. Lab Rats Ran
10. Asimov
11. We Prayed In The Dark
As a preview, the release of the record is preceded today, July 16, by the release of its first single, Brussels Is Haunted.
The lyrics to the first verse of the single run:
"Here comes Plastique and Bert Bertrand
We danced at The Classic all night long
Enchanté Belgique et Le Place Grande
We drank Rum and cassis and beer blonde"
Watch the video below:
The band have a brace of shows in London and Glasgow later this year.
They will play:
Sep. 22: London Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre
Sep. 23: London Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre
Dec 20: Glasgow Barrowland
Dec 22: Glasgow Barrowland
The quintet were recently hand-picked to support My Chemical Romance at Liverpool's Anfield Stadium, with MCR frontman Gerard Way hailing Ian McCulloch's band as "one of the great bands of all time."
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A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.
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