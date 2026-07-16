Echo & The Bunnymen announce first new album in 12 years, share single Brussels Is Haunted

Echo & The Bunnymen have announced the forthcoming release of Apples For Isaac, their first new album in 12 years.



The Liverpool indie veterans will release what will be their thirteenth studio album via BMG on September 18.



The album, the follow-up to 2014's Meteorites, features late Blondie drummer Clem Burke - who passed away, aged 70, in April 2025 - on 10 of its 11 tracks.



In a statement accompanying the album news, the band say, "The mighty, legendary Clem Burke – longtime friend of Mac [frontman Ian McCulloch] – was integral to the making of the album, and heartbreakingly passed away during its completion… love you Clem X"



The tracklist for Apples For Isaac is:



1. Take Me By The Hand

2. Can’t Be Sold

3. Brussels Is Haunted

4. I’ll Be Your Sunshine

5. Hijacked

6. The Honey

7. Unstoppable Force

8. The Light That Surrounds You

9. Lab Rats Ran

10. Asimov

11. We Prayed In The Dark

As a preview, the release of the record is preceded today, July 16, by the release of its first single, Brussels Is Haunted.



The lyrics to the first verse of the single run:



"Here comes Plastique and Bert Bertrand

We danced at The Classic all night long

Enchanté Belgique et Le Place Grande

We drank Rum and cassis and beer blonde"

Watch the video below:

Latest Videos From Louder Watch full video here:

Echo & the Bunnymen - Brussels Is Haunted (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

The band have a brace of shows in London and Glasgow later this year.



They will play:



Sep. 22: London Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre

Sep. 23: London Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre



Dec 20: Glasgow Barrowland

Dec 22: Glasgow Barrowland

The quintet were recently hand-picked to support My Chemical Romance at Liverpool's Anfield Stadium, with MCR frontman Gerard Way hailing Ian McCulloch's band as "one of the great bands of all time."

My Chemical Romance Liverpool Thanking Echo And The Bunnymen Anfield 30th June 2026 - YouTube Watch On