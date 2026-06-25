AC/DC, Ghost, Eddie, Freddie, Bon Jovi & more: welcome rock royalty into your home with these epic Prime Day Funko deals

If you love metal and classic rock and love to collect things, then you need to check out the Funko Pop! range of vinyl figures.

There are a ridiculous amount of these pint-sized creations to discover, but to help steer you on your way, I've picked out a selection of some of my favourites that are on sale in both the US and UK this Prime Day.

One Funko Pop! Rocks legend that's on sale in the UK right now is AC/DC icon Angus Young which has been reduced from £22 to £14.04. There are many Funko Angus Youngs to find out in the wild, but this particular one is inspired by the cover art of the band's classic Powerage album.

In the US, meanwhile, Angus and the rest of the AC/DC gang are available in a single Funko box, complete with stage amps and cannons. Amazon has reduced the price from $160 to $130 and you can grab it right now.

Save 36% Funko Pop! Rocks Angus Young: was £22 now £14.04 at Amazon I've lost count of the number of Angus Young Funko figures I've seen over the years, but I've always liked this particular Powerage one. Angus is shown with those electrical wires where his hands should be. Thankfully, he's not pulling quite the same expression as the original album artwork.

Also in the US, Iron Maiden's mascot Eddie in his Night Of The Dead guise has received the Funko treatment, with the price down from $14.99 to $11.99.

Being a musician, filmmaker and producer to name but a few, there are many strings to Rob Zombie's bow, and he can now add Funko figure to his long list of achievements. His vinyl figure complete with zombie bandana is also on sale at Amazon, reduced from $14.99 to $12.49.

And that's not all, because The White Stripes’ Jack and Meg double pack is also down in price for Prime Day - from $23.99 to $14.02.

Back in the UK, there are plenty more Prime Day Funko discounts to be snaffled, including Ghost’s Papa Emeritus IV - down from from £13 to £9.94, and Guns N' Roses top-hat wearing guitar god Slash in all his Funko glory has been reduced from £13 to £8.90.

Much-loved Queen vocalist Freddie Mercury, wearing his iconic yellow military jacket from the band's 1986 Magic tour is also on sale, with the price cut from £11.90 to £9.52.

And if the hair side of mid-80's metal is more your thing, then this Funko figure of Jon Bon Jovi should be one for the collection. Wearing basically the same outfit as me when I saw Bon Jovi on the New Jersey tour back in the day, you can pick up the singer for £17.30, that's down from the usual price of £22.98.

For more Prime Day discounts, take a look at Louder's Prime Day music deals page, our Prime Day turntable deals, and don't forget we're also collecting our favourite Prime Day vinyl deals too.