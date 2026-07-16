Time and Money well spent: This retro-styled Pink Floyd x We Are Rewind cassette player lights up The Dark Side Of The Moon

We Are Rewind are keeping cassette culture alive with their range of high quality portable players and boomboxes, with the French audio firm forging partnerships in the past with everyone from Duran Duran and the Elvis estate, to video game Fortnite and online music database Discogs.

Now they’ve collaborated with Pink Floyd to launch a limited-edition WE-001 cassette player inspired by The Dark Side Of The Moon - and the pack also comes with a specially remastered, high quality tape of the iconic album, which is exclusive to the box set.

On the collab, Pink Floyd’s Nick Mason says: “I still have enormous affection for the cassette. It really was a major breakthrough – not only with the Sony Walkman but with some of the more up-market recorders. I still have my Nakamichi on the shelf and look forward to testing it with the new The Dark Side Of The Moon cassette.

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“Am I correct in assuming that the next major issue will be The Dark Side Of The Moon in a large package consisting of the album divided up into 78 RPM discs?”

The WE-001 cassette player is made from aluminium, features metal buttons, a rechargeable battery with up to 12 hours of playback, a 3.5 headphone output, and it also has Bluetooth 5.1 so you can connect a pair of wireless headphones. We Are Rewind also say that it’s “optimised for 2026 with true hi-fi sound” and “a unique headphone amplifier designed with cassette playback in mind.”

We Are Rewind founder and CEO Romain Boudruche adds: “To call The Dark Side Of The Moon a classic album is an understatement. In many ways, it set the tone for what an album experience should be as a continuous piece of sonic art but also used state-of-the-art production techniques and sounds which make it a true musical experience.

“We're happy that We Are Rewind can play a part in helping preserve the physical album experience.”

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The limited-edition package is available to buy now from We Are Rewind, and is priced at $199/£159/€179.