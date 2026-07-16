Bob Dylan announces UK tour - and you're still not allowed to take photos

Bob Dylan has announced a run of UK shows for later this year. The 85-year-old will kick off a run of ten dates at the BIC Windsor Hall in Bournemouth on November 25, before heading to Birmingham, Sheffield and Blackpool. The schedule will climax with five nights at the Royal Festival Hall on London's South Bank on December 3-8.

Promoter and venue presales begin on Monday (July 20) at 10am local time, with the general sale kicking off two days later at the same time.

The tour's announcement follows some disruption in Dylan's touring camp, with two established sidemen quitting. Guitarist Doug Lancio, who joined the band in 2021, left last month, and was followed a fortnight later by fellow axeman Bob Britt, who joined in 2019. They've been replaced by jazz virtuoso Julian Lage, Memphis-based R&B guitarist/vocalist Jad Tariq, and Chicago-based roots, jazz, and blues guitarist Joel Patterson.

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Like the 2024 leg of the Rough and Rowdy Ways tour, the new run of shows is being promoted in partnership with tech firm Yondr, whose technology is designed to prevent fans from documenting live performances on their devices. Ticket holders will be required to insert smartphones and cameras into protective pouches that remain locked while the concert is in progress. Fans needing to use their devices during the shows will need to step outside the phone-free area to unlock their pouches.

The technology, which was launched in 2020, was famously adopted by Ghost on their 2025 world tour, and has also been used by Jack White, Guns N' Roses and Alicia Keys.

Dylan is currently on tour in North America. His next show is this evening (July 16) at the Leader Bank Pavilion in Boston, MA. Full dates below.

Jul 16: Boston Leader Bank Pavilion, MA

Jul 18: Gilford New Hampshire Bank Pavilion, NH

Jul 19: Bridgeport Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater, CT

Jul 21: New York Queens Forest Hills Stadium, NY

Jul 23: Richmond Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront, VA

Jul 24: Vienna Filene Center at Wolf Trap, VA

Jul 25: Vienna Filene Center at Wolf Trap, VA

Jul 28: Raleigh Red Hat Amphitheater, NC

Jul 29: Wilmington Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park, NC

Jul 31: Atlanta Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park, GA

Aug 01: Nashville Ascend Federal Credit Union Amphitheater, TN



Nov 25: Bournemouth BIC Windsor Hall, UK

Nov 26: Birmingham BP Pulse Live, UK

Nov 27: Sheffield Utilita Arena, UK

Nov 30: Blackpool Opera House, UK

Dec 01: Blackpool Opera House, UK

Dec 03: London Royal Festival Hall, UK

Dec 04: London Royal Festival Hall, UK

Dec 05: London Royal Festival Hall, UK

Dec 07: London Royal Festival Hall, UK

Dec 08: London Royal Festival Hall, UK

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