"We built this band like a battleship." Five Finger Death Punch announce huge European and UK tour, including biggest ever UK headline show, with Lamb of God and Bleed From Within to support

US metal heavyweights Five Finger Death Punch have announced a landmark European and UK tour, taking place early next year and filling some of the biggest venues the band have ever headlined on this continent.

Joining the Las Vegas-based five-piece will be none other than fellow American metal riff kings Lamb Of God and Scottish metal favourites Bleed From Within. The tour will begin in the UK via Manchester at the AO Arena on January 16, before running through Glasgow, Dublin, Birmingham and London, where it'll hit the O2 Arena, marking Five Finger Death Punch's biggest ever UK headline show.

The tour with then cross over to mainland Europe, with stop-offs in Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Lodz, Prague, Munich, Stuttgart, Amsterdam, Brussels, Paris, Zurich, Vienna, Berlin, Copenhagen, Oslo, Stockholm and, finally, Helsinki, where the tour will wrap up on February 22.

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“We built this band like a battleship, twenty years of everything life could throw at us, and we’re not just still here, we’re still growing," says FFDP guitarist Zoltan Bathory. "New fans discovering us every day, the fanbase bigger now than it’s ever been. This World Tour is the celebration that milestone deserves. First leg is America in 2026, then Europe in 2027, and we’re not stopping there! South America, Australia, Asia are all in the talks. This is going to be a big two or three years for Five Finger Death Punch, and we’re just getting started.”

See the full run of dates below. For info on all ticket onsale dates, head to the official Five Finger Death Punch website.

Last year, Five Finger Death Punch issued two compilation albums featuring re-records of their greatest hits. The two-part 'Best Of' collection was released in part to celebrate their twentieth anniversary, but also in response to the band’s original master recordings being sold off by their former label - something FFDP themselves claim they had no say in.

“We would have loved to have a shot at reclaiming our masters, or at least to be involved in the transaction but we found out after the fact," said Zoltan Bathory. "Surprised, but not surprised. These kinds of behind closed doors deals have become far too common in the music industry. Labels buy, sell or trade artists' work without their knowledge or consent, reducing them to soulless commodities.

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"But life is a chess game so when this happened to Taylor Swift, she responded by re-recording her catalog. After that respectably bold move, her fans switched to streaming the new version out of protest and loyalty. We have one of the most hardcore and loyal fan bases on the planet so I know our fans will do the same.”

Five Finger Death Punch's last studio album, Afterlife, was released in 2022.

(Image credit: Five Finger Death Punch)

Jan 16 Manchester AO Arena

Jan 17 Glasgow OVO Hydro Arena

Jan 19 Dublin 3Arena

Jan 22 Birmingham BP Pulse Arena

Jan 23 London O2 Arena

Jan 26 Düsseldorf PSD Arena

Jan 27 Hamburg Barclays Arena

Jan 29 Lodz Atlas Arena

Jan 31 Prague O2 Arena*^

Feb 2 Munich Olympiahalle

Feb 4 Stuttgart Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle

Feb 7 Amsterdam AFAS Arena

Feb 8 Brussels Vorst National

Feb 10 Paris Accor Arena

Feb 12 Zurich Hallenstadion

Feb 14 Vienna Stadthalle

Feb 16 Berlin Uber Arena

Feb 17 Copenhagen Royal Arena*

Feb 19 Oslo Unity Arena

Feb 20 Stockholm Avicii Arena

Feb 22 Helsinki Veikkaus Arena



* No Lamb Of God

^Lamb Of God replaced by Dymytry