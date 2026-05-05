"We built this band like a battleship." Five Finger Death Punch announce huge European and UK tour, including biggest ever UK headline show, with Lamb of God and Bleed From Within to support
Arena metal main eventers Five Finger Death Punch will be bringing some US and UK riff monsters with them for the ride when they hit the UK and Europe in 2027
US metal heavyweights Five Finger Death Punch have announced a landmark European and UK tour, taking place early next year and filling some of the biggest venues the band have ever headlined on this continent.
Joining the Las Vegas-based five-piece will be none other than fellow American metal riff kings Lamb Of God and Scottish metal favourites Bleed From Within. The tour will begin in the UK via Manchester at the AO Arena on January 16, before running through Glasgow, Dublin, Birmingham and London, where it'll hit the O2 Arena, marking Five Finger Death Punch's biggest ever UK headline show.
The tour with then cross over to mainland Europe, with stop-offs in Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Lodz, Prague, Munich, Stuttgart, Amsterdam, Brussels, Paris, Zurich, Vienna, Berlin, Copenhagen, Oslo, Stockholm and, finally, Helsinki, where the tour will wrap up on February 22.Article continues below
“We built this band like a battleship, twenty years of everything life could throw at us, and we’re not just still here, we’re still growing," says FFDP guitarist Zoltan Bathory. "New fans discovering us every day, the fanbase bigger now than it’s ever been. This World Tour is the celebration that milestone deserves. First leg is America in 2026, then Europe in 2027, and we’re not stopping there! South America, Australia, Asia are all in the talks. This is going to be a big two or three years for Five Finger Death Punch, and we’re just getting started.”
See the full run of dates below. For info on all ticket onsale dates, head to the official Five Finger Death Punch website.
Last year, Five Finger Death Punch issued two compilation albums featuring re-records of their greatest hits. The two-part 'Best Of' collection was released in part to celebrate their twentieth anniversary, but also in response to the band’s original master recordings being sold off by their former label - something FFDP themselves claim they had no say in.
“We would have loved to have a shot at reclaiming our masters, or at least to be involved in the transaction but we found out after the fact," said Zoltan Bathory. "Surprised, but not surprised. These kinds of behind closed doors deals have become far too common in the music industry. Labels buy, sell or trade artists' work without their knowledge or consent, reducing them to soulless commodities.
Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox!
"But life is a chess game so when this happened to Taylor Swift, she responded by re-recording her catalog. After that respectably bold move, her fans switched to streaming the new version out of protest and loyalty. We have one of the most hardcore and loyal fan bases on the planet so I know our fans will do the same.”
Five Finger Death Punch's last studio album, Afterlife, was released in 2022.
Five Finger Death Punch UK and Europe tour dates 2027 with Lamb of God and Bleed From Within
Jan 16 Manchester AO Arena
Jan 17 Glasgow OVO Hydro Arena
Jan 19 Dublin 3Arena
Jan 22 Birmingham BP Pulse Arena
Jan 23 London O2 Arena
Jan 26 Düsseldorf PSD Arena
Jan 27 Hamburg Barclays Arena
Jan 29 Lodz Atlas Arena
Jan 31 Prague O2 Arena*^
Feb 2 Munich Olympiahalle
Feb 4 Stuttgart Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle
Feb 7 Amsterdam AFAS Arena
Feb 8 Brussels Vorst National
Feb 10 Paris Accor Arena
Feb 12 Zurich Hallenstadion
Feb 14 Vienna Stadthalle
Feb 16 Berlin Uber Arena
Feb 17 Copenhagen Royal Arena*
Feb 19 Oslo Unity Arena
Feb 20 Stockholm Avicii Arena
Feb 22 Helsinki Veikkaus Arena
* No Lamb Of God
^Lamb Of God replaced by Dymytry
Merlin was promoted to Executive Editor of Louder in early 2022, following over ten years working at Metal Hammer. While there, he served as Online Editor and Deputy Editor, before being promoted to Editor in 2016. Before joining Metal Hammer, Merlin worked as Associate Editor at Terrorizer Magazine and has written for Classic Rock, Rock Sound, eFestivals and others. Across his career he has interviewed legends including Ozzy Osbourne, Lemmy, Metallica, Iron Maiden (including getting a trip on Ed Force One courtesy of Bruce Dickinson), Guns N' Roses, KISS, Slipknot, System Of A Down and Meat Loaf. He has also presented and produced the Metal Hammer Podcast, presented the Metal Hammer Radio Show and is probably responsible for 90% of all nu metal-related content making it onto the site.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.