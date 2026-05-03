Former Turnstile guitarist Brady Ebert facing possible life sentence after charges upgraded to attempted first-degree murder

Former Turnstile guitarist Brady Ebert is facing a possible life sentence after charges against him were upgraded to include first-degree attempted murder.

Ebert, 33, was arrested last month after an alleged attack on Turnstile frontman Brendan Yates' father Bill which left the 79-year-old with traumatic injuries to his legs.

Bill Yates has since been released from hospital and is recovering at home. According to the Baltimore Banner, Ebert's previous charges of attempted second-degree murder and first-degree assault have been upgraded to include first-degree attempted murder – meaning the possible 30-year sentence he was facing is now a potential sentence of life behind bars.

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The new charge was revealed when a Montgomery County, Maryland, grand jury indicted Ebert on Thursday.

Ebert previously said he was innocent and that surveillance video would prove as much, adding: "This is pure self-defence. They’re the attackers."

He is being held in the Montgomery County Correctional Facility without bail and is scheduled to appear in court on May 8.

Turnstile and Ebert parted ways in 2022 and he has since been replaced by English musician Meg Mills.

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Members of the Yates family previously told police that Ebert, who co-founded Turnstile with Brendan Yates, Sean Cullen, Franz Lyons and Daniel Fang in 2010, drove to the Yates property, honked his horn and yelled obscenities, before intentionally hitting William 'Bill' Yates with his vehicle.

The Banner adds that Bill Yates threw a rock at Ebert's car during the altercation.

Turnstile addressed the situation ahead of their set at Coachella last month, playing a video of Bill Yates on a big screen. In the clip, which was filmed years earlier, Bill said: “I’m Bill Yates, I’m the proud father of Brendan. They’re all sons of mine."