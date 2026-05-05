Todd Rundgren announces four UK dates for his Damned If I Do fan favourites tour in September
Todd Rundgren will play live dates in London, Bristol, Manchester and Glasgow in September
US songwriter, producer, singer and multi-instrumentalist Todd Rundgren has announced four UK shows for September as part of his Damned If I Do tour.
The shows will see Rundgren performing 'fan favourites' at venues in London, Bristol, Manchester and Glasgow.
“It’s always a challenge for me because my audience is so diverse, I never know what they’re in the mood for," he says. "I want to make sure we have all the musical ammunition we need to satisfy the spectrum."Article continues below
Rundgren will play:
Sep 9: London Cadogan Hall
Sep 10: Bristol Beacon
Sep 12: Manchester Opera House
Sep 13: Glasgow Theatre Royal
Tickets will go on sale on Friday, May 8 at 10am.
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Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.
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