Todd Rundgren announces four UK dates for his Damned If I Do fan favourites tour in September

US songwriter, producer, singer and multi-instrumentalist Todd Rundgren has announced four UK shows for September as part of his Damned If I Do tour.

The shows will see Rundgren performing 'fan favourites' at venues in London, Bristol, Manchester and Glasgow.

“It’s always a challenge for me because my audience is so diverse, I never know what they’re in the mood for," he says. "I want to make sure we have all the musical ammunition we need to satisfy the spectrum."

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Rundgren will play:

Sep 9: London Cadogan Hall

Sep 10: Bristol Beacon

Sep 12: Manchester Opera House

Sep 13: Glasgow Theatre Royal

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, May 8 at 10am.

Get tickets.

(Image credit: Press)