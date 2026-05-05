"We're not a bunch of poodles." Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson explains why the band didn't get too hands on in the making of their new documentary, Burning Ambition

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson has explained why the metal legends have taken a decidedly hands-off approach to their imminent new documentary film, Iron Maiden: Burning Ambition.

In cinemas this week and directed by Malcolm Venville, the documentary serves as the definitive look at the storied career of the heavy metal icons, featuring rarely seen footage, brand new interviews with the band themselves and input from famous fans including Javier Bardem, Lars Ulrich, Chuck D and Scott Ian.

Despite being a landmark release for Maiden, Bruce emphasises that the band themselves didn't want to be too wrapped up in the making of the film.

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“When we knew there was going to be a documentary the first thing was that we really didn’t want to be involved in it in terms of editorial or whatever,” he tells Heavy. “You have to have a hands off approach because you want somebody to look at it and tell the story. Obviously, there’s so many… this documentary could be ten hours long but then everybody would lose the will to live. So you’ve got to make the story concise. There are going to be fans who say ‘oh, they missed out this and what about that’ – yeah, sure – but for people who don’t know the story of Iron Maiden this is a great introduction to the band.

It is a bit warts and all, but I think that’s great Bruce Dickinson

"Because of that, we wanted an external take on our career and you can’t really be fiddling about with that and going in every five minutes saying, 'Change this' or 'I don’t like that,'" he continues. "'Oh, my hair looks messy in that picture!' None of that crap. We’re not a bunch of poodles. It is a bit warts and all, but I think that’s great. There’s nothing in there that I would want to change.”

Bruce goes on to explain that despite Maiden being very plugged into their fanbase and the modern media landscape, when it comes to what really counts, they'll always do things the old school way.

“There are lots and lots of ways to interact with the fan base,” he notes. “There’s also different ways to be creative, given different kinds of media that are available, but the core of Iron Maiden has always been old school, on stage, in your face and that won’t ever change. If it’s going to be an Iron Maiden show, then it’s gonna be live. The fact we’re on a giant stage with a screen and everything else doesn’t make any difference to us. We just treat it like it’s a big club. Steve is on stage playing to 80,000 people and he might as well be playing the Cart & Horses in Stratford because he’s got the same attitude.”

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Iron Maiden: Burning Ambition hits cinemas on Thursday May 7. Pick up the new issue of Classic Rock to read all about the making of the film and the band's upcoming Eddfest spectacular. The issue comes with a giant Burning Ambition poster and Eddfest sticker.