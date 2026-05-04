Retro rockers Greta Van Fleet, whose last album was 2023's Starcatcher, have published a post on social media that's led some fans to believe that they're breaking up.

"Thanks for the wild ride," reads the message. "Love, Josh, Jake, Sam & Daniel."

The text is accompanied by a 51-second video featuring live and studio footage of the band, and finishes with an end screen showing the same message.

Thanks For The Wild Ride - YouTube Watch On

"If you're breaking up, then I've lost all faith in humanity," writes one fan.

"I'm not liking this post," says another. "You're making me nauseous."

"Just seen the break-up news," posts a third. "It really was a wild ride. Hopefully, a reunion is in the future after time has passed!"

Meanwhile, the band's Wikipedia page has received a series of edits changing the introductory "Greta Van Fleet is a band" to "Greta Van Fleet was a band" and back again.

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However, other fans have pointed out that the final piece of music in the video isn't something they're familiar with, leading them to believe that the announcement is actually a teaser for new material rather than impending doom.

Greta Van Fleet haven't played live since completing a set in September 2024 at the Soundside Music Festival in Bridgeport, CT, while the band's last recorded release was the promotional single Farewell For Now the previous year.

Meanwhile, GVF guitarist Jake Kiszka has spent much of the intervening time working with his Mirador side project, while bassist Sam Kiszka and drummer Danny Wagner both appear on The Dreamin' Kind, the recent album by American singer-songwriter Langhorne Slim.

Mirador release a 5-track live EP, The Gathering at Badon Hill, on June 19. It's available to pre-order now.