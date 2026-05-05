Watch Stevie Nicks and pop superstar Sabrina Carpenter duet on Fleetwood Mac’s Landslide at at the Met Gala

Stevie Nicks shared the stage with pop superstar Sabrina Carpenter last night (May 4) at the Met Gala, the annual fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City.

Nicks duetted with Carpenter on Landslide, from Fleetwood Mac’s 1975 self-titled album, before performing Gypsy and Edge of Seventeen solo, and then closing out her short set with Don’t Stop from Rumours, featuring a 12-piece choir and a return to the stage by Carpenter.

Others musicians who attended the 2026 Met Gala included Madonna, Beyoncé, Rihanna and Katy Perry. NIcks, 77,. was attending Gala for the first time.



Last year Nicks revealed that she's working on a new record, her first all-new collection of songs since 2011's In Your Dreams.



"I have seven songs," she said, "and they are autobiographical, real stories where I'm not pulling any punches for probably the first time in my life. They're not airy fairy songs where you're wondering who they're about but you don't really get it. They're real stories of memories of mine of fantastic men."

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Smashing Pumpkins Billy Corgan recently claimed that he had helped popularise Landslide for a new generation of music fans, after covering the song for a BBC radio session.



Speaking on his podcast, Corgan said, ""I'm on the phone with Courtney [Love] circa 1994. I said, I'm going to do a BBC radio session. Courtney says, 'Make sure you do a cover. They love that.' So I go on my little record stack—which, I didn't have a lot of money, so it was only about this big—and I'm flipping through and I come across the Fleetwood Mac record. I take it out and I find Landslide. Never been a single, wasn't considered a classic, wasn't played on the radio.... And we put it out on a B-sides record and it became a hit.



"And then after that, Stevie Nicks is on the phone thanking me for all the publishing money that she got. And then since then, it's been a hit now four times over. She wrote the song; it's a brilliant song. But I cracked the code on the thing."