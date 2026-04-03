Rush mainstays Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee have revealed that they initially had doubts about whether new drummer Anika Nilles would be the right fit for the group and the right musician to succeed the late Neil Peart, after their first rehearsals together.

"We rehearsed for four days, and on the fourth day Ged and I sat down and we weren’t sure," Lifeson reveals in the new issue of Classic Rock. "It wasn’t quite working with the three of us. We were thinking that maybe we should continue with someone else, just to see how that might feel.

"And on the fifth day, on the last day that we rehearsed, she took all our comments about feel, about Neil’s feel and the way he played, and being very cognisant of the ability that he had, and bang! She nailed the songs all day. It was a real ‘Wow!’ moment.

"She suddenly changed gears, just like Al said, and it all suddenly clicked," adds Lee. "She took all that information, processed it, and applied it. That was the real turning point. We were playing, and she was smiling, and we had this eye contact. For a long time I’ve had that drummer/bass player eye contact thing, and that’s so important to me, and it was so much fun. And I thought, man, if she comes on this ride, it’s going to be so good for us because she brings a whole different energy, it’s wonderful."

In a separate interview in the new issue of Classic Rock, Nilles confirms that her biggest challenge was to get the feel right.

"In these songs, it’s less about what I play, whether it’s true to the original or whether there’s room for improvisation," she says. "That comes second. First and foremost, it’s about capturing the right feel. That also means immersing myself to some extent in Neil’s way of thinking and his playing feel, which is a huge part of this music. Neil is simply part of this music, and you can’t ignore that or bring your own ego into it. You have to approach it with respect and a lot of sensitivity."

The first dates on Rush's Fifty Something tour are a quartet of shows at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, CA, this June, scene of the band's last show with Neil Peart in 2015.

The new issue of Classic Rock is out now.

Jun 07: Los Angeles Kia Forum, CA

Jun 09: Los Angeles Kia Forum, CA

Jun 11: Los Angeles Kia Forum, CA

Jun 13: Los Angeles Kia Forum, CA

Jun 18: Mexico City Palacio de los Deportes, Mexico

Jun 20: Mexico City Palacio de los Deportes, Mexico

Jun 24: Fort Worth Dickies Arena TX

Jun 26: Fort Worth Dickies Arena, TX

Jun 28: Fort Worth Dickies Arena, TX

Jun 30: Fort Worth Dickies Arena, TX

Jul 16: Chicago United Center, IL

Jul 18: Chicago United Center, IL

Jul 20: Chicago United Center, IL

Jul 22: Chicago United Center, IL

Jul 28: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Jul 30: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Aug 01: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Aug 03: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Aug 07: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Aug 09: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Aug 11: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Aug 13: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Aug 21: Philadelphia Xfinity Mobile Arena, PA

Aug 23: Philadelphia Xfinity Mobile Arena, PA

Aug 26: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI

Aug 28: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI

Sep 02: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Sep 04: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Sep 12: Boston TD Garden, MA

Sep 14: Boston TD Garden, MA

Sep 17: Cleveland Rocket Arena, OH

Sep 19: Cleveland Rocket Arena, OH

Sep 23: San Antonio Frost Bank Center, TX

Sep 25: San Antonio Frost Bank Center, TX

Oct 05: Denver Ball Arena, CO

Oct 07: Denver Ball Arena, CO

Oct 10: Seattle Climate Ledge Arena, WA

Oct 12: Seattle Climate Ledge Arena, WA

Oct 15: San Jose SAP Center, CA

Oct 17: San Jose SAP Center, CA

Oct 25: Washington Capital One Arena, D.C.

Oct 27: Washington Capital One Arena, D.C.

Oct 30: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Nov 01: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Nov 05: Hollywood Hard Rock Live, FL

Nov 07: Hollywood Hard Rock Live, FL

Nov 09: Tampa Benchmark International Arena, FL

Nov 11: Tampa Benchmark International Arena, FL

Nov 20: Charlotte Spectrum Center, NC

Nov 22: Charlotte Spectrum Center, NC

Nov 25: Atlanta State Farm Arena, GA

Nov 27: Atlanta State Farm Arena, GA

Dec 01: Glendale Desert Diamond Arena, AZ

Dec 03: Glendale Desert Diamond Arena, AZ

Dec 10: Edmonton Rogers Place, AB

Dec 12: Edmonton Rogers Place, AB

Dec 15: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC

Dec 17: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC

Jan 15: Buenos Aires Movistar Arena, Argentina

Jan 22: Curitiba Arena da Baixada, Brazil

Jan 24: São Paulo Allianz Parque, Brazil

Jan 26: São Paulo Allianz Parque, Brazil

Jan 30: Rio de Janeiro Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos. Brazil

Feb 01: Belo Horizonte Estádio Mineirão, Brazil

Feb 04: Brasília Arena BRB Mané Garrincha, Brazil

Feb 19: Paris La Défense Arena, France

Feb 21: Berlin Uber Arena, Germany

Feb 23: Amstersam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Feb 25: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Feb 28: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

Mar 02: Hamburg Barclays Arena, Germany

Mar 04: Stuttgart Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle, Germany

Mar 08: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Mar 10: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Mar 12: Manchester Co-op Live, UK

Mar 14: Manchester Co-op Live, UK

Mar 16: London O2 Arena, UK

Mar 18: London O2 Arena, UK

Mar 21: London O2 Arena, UK

Mar 27: Kraków Arena Kraków, Poland

Mar 30: Milan Unipol Dome, Italy

Apr 01: Basel St. Jakobshalle Basel, Switzerland

Apr 04: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Apr 06: Oslo Unity Arena, Norway

Apr 08: Stockholm Avicii Arena, Sweden

Apr 10: Helsinki Veikkaus Arena, Finland

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