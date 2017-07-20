The Top 10 Albums Of 1996

Cradle Of Filth - Dusk… And Her Embrace

Cradle’s decadent, distinctly British take on black metal reached fruition on their second album. The starting point for what came afterwards.

Corrosion Of Conformity - Wiseblood

The culmination of their journey from hardcore snarlers to Southern-rock-infused metallers. Nice Papa Het cameo, too.

In Flames - The Jester Race

The Swedes recruited Anders Fridén for their classic second album, proving the Gothenburg Sound was no mere flash in the pan.

Metallica - Load

Newly shorn and sporting eyeliner, Metallica backed off further from thrash metal here. Their most controversial album – and their most underrated.

Neurosis - Through Silver In Blood

Former 80s crust-punks turned percussive, hypnotic sonic assault, and this was their pinnacle: metal reinvented as tribal ritual.

Pantera - The Great Southern Trendkill

Tensions between a troubled Phil and his bandmates helped push the extremity levels on Pantera’s last great album.

Rage Against The Machine - Evil Empire

Rage’s second album fanned the flames lit by their debut. Money men, arms dealers, shock jocks – all were in their sights.

Sepultura - Roots

The Brazilian quartet’s breathtaking musical vision came to full fruition here. A glorious epitaph for the legendary Max Cavalera era.

Tool - Aenima

Ritual magick, sacred geometry and the comedy of Bill Hicks combine on the prog-metal overlords’ breakthrough album. Like nothing before or since.

Type O Negative - October Rust

Peter Steele fleshed out his band’s grandiose vision on their fourth album – and wrote the perfect gothic pop song in My Girlfriend’s Girlfriend.

