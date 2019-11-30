Cyber Monday sale: Score up to 50% off Bose speakers!

Bose have some seriously sweet Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals going right now – and when it comes to music technology, few brands say ‘luxury’ quite like Bose.

The US company has a history of excellent build quality and sound, with their headphones, speakers and wearables relying on refined aesthetics, advanced technology and sophisticated performance to do their talking.

You can save on Bose Noise Cancelling headphones 700, Quiet Comfort 35II, QuietControl 30 and SoundSport Free but if you already own a top of the range noise cancelling pair of headphones, perhaps you are in the market for a brand new home speaker, so you can enjoy your favourite music with the best possible audio quality.

Bose are offering up to 50% off selected speakers including the SoundLink Mini II Special Edition, which TechRadar describes as "an excellent 360-degree speaker for the home", Wave music system IV + optional SoundTouch Pedestal (includes a CD player, a DAB/AM/FM radio tuner and an input in the back for other sources), their smart Home Speaker 500 and SoundLink Revolve Bluetooth speakers (which scored highly over at TechRadar).

If you are in the market for a speaker system to set up with the brand new turntable you scored in the Black Friday sales, you can save £180 off their Acoustimass 5 Series V stereo speaker system.

With almost £100 off Bose's smallest soundtouch speaker, the SoundTouch 10 Wireless Multi-room speaker understandably sold out in no time, but you can still grab this powerful home speaker with £90 off over at Currys.

Check out the very best of Bose's Cyber Weekend speaker deals below.

Bose SoundLink Mini II Special Edition £169.95 £149.95

As Tech Radar put it, the Soundlink Mini II "remains one of the best sounding wireless speakers on the market." A tried and tested portable speaker that promises big sound in a small packaging.

Bose Wave music system IV £499.95 £315.95

Don't let this small, compact music system's size fool you, it's got a hell of a lot going on. It includes a CD player, a DAB/AM/FM radio tuner and an input in the back for other sources, plus you can connect it via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi to stream off your phone.

Bose SoundTouch 300 soundbar £499.95 £315.95

This sleek soundbar is perfect for those of us with smart TVs, a Spotify Premium membership and a love of film that's akin to our love of music. Tech Radar say it's "a beautifully made, precise sounding soundbar. But only those with an HDMI ARC-equipped TV should apply."

Bose Acoustimass 5 Series V stereo speaker system £499.95 £329.95

Old school style speakers that are the perfect accompaniment to a grand old turntable. This sound system is BIG. So not only do you get huge sound that can fill your whole house, but you will need a huge amount of space. View Deal

Bose Home Speaker 500 £399.95 £299.95

Bose claim this wireless multi-room speaker has the widest sound of any smart speaker. It features built-in Google Assistant and Alexa and with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Apple AirPlay 2 compatibility, you can stream music from your phone or tablet and browse your favourite music services, including Spotify, Deezer, Amazon Music and Apple Music.View Deal

Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth speaker: £99.95 £59 @ John Lewis

This waterproof ultra-compact speaker is a steal over at John Lewis. It's perfect for festival season, promising premium quality sound so you can party all night long – even if the weather's against you.

