There are still some excellent Black Friday deals to be had if you're a Lego fan on a budget

As a team of lifelong Lego enthusiasts, we understand that it can be an eye-wateringly expensive hobby – even when their not half bad Black Friday sales are in force. Even those with a passing interest in Denmark's most popular plastic export will likely be familiar with the extravagantly-priced Millennium Falcon set, which usually retails at around $750 (although for readers in the UK, it's currently going for a cool £525 at Argos. Quick! Save money, you will!).

However, in amongst those slightly outlandish sets, there are still plenty of cool bits for those not looking to take out a second mortgage just yet. As with all Black Friday sales, they are time-limited and some are selling out already, so we recommend an element of haste if there's something particular you want in time for Christmas.

Lego Black Friday sale - kits for $25 and under: at LEGO There's a ton of great sets on sale over at Lego right now, including 40% off a Dreamzzz Dream Village and a mini Palace of Agrabah (that's the kingdom from Aladdin, for those not in the know).

We've rounded up a selection of kits all available for $25 or under in Lego's Black Friday Sale below – perfect for stocking fillers or more affordable Christmas presents. If you want more Lego kits for discounted prices, be sure to take a look at Louder's Black Friday Lego deals page, which is being updated with loads of Lego kits for all ages and at various price points.

Lego Gingerbread Ornaments: was US$12.99 now US$7.79 at LEGO Possibly the cutest little stocking filler of all time, these gingerbread ornaments can be built and customised however you like meaning this is an exercise in creativity that all the family can join in with. Then you can hang them on your tree when you're done. Lovely stuff.

Lego Hamster Playground: was US$19.99 now US$13.99 at LEGO Real hamsters are terrible pets - they bite a lot and are a pain to clean out (ask me how I know!). But you know what doesn't bite? Plastic hamsters. And you're in luck, because it's 30% off for this hamster garden right now. Hours of fun to be had sending them down that shoot in their little wheel. Weeeee!

Lego Monkie Kid Creative Vehicles: was US$34.99 now US$24.49 at LEGO This one sneaks in under $25 thanks to a nice 30% discount. This set contains car, boat and jet models that can be built into a spaceship meaning creative play opportunities are plentiful. Be warned, though: the boat includes 2 stud shooters, so you WILL be getting little foam bullets aimed at you for at least two weeks.

Lego Space Explorers Pack: Considering this pack includes three sets in one it was already reasonably priced even at full whack, but with 40% off it is a bona fide steal. The pack includes the City Construction Mech, Interstellar Spaceship and Space Hoverbike playsets.

Lego Duplo Organic Market: was US$29.99 now US$23.99 at LEGO We're not entirely sure what makes this market organic – maybe it's because all the fruits are smiling? Maybe it's set in a rapidly gentrifying part of town? – but what we do know is that it's very very cute. From the Duplo collection, and one of very few Duplo sets to have been included in the Black Friday sales, this is a good bet for the youngest builders among us.

Other cool Black Friday stuff