Watch Metallica perform ...And Justice for All at Las Vegas Sphere

Metallica have released official footage of the band performing ...And Justice for All on the opening night of their Life Burns Faster residency at Sphere in Las Vegas.

The nine-minute epic is the title track of the 1988 album, the band's fourth LP and their first following the death of bassist Cliff Burton a few years earlier.

It was recorded on October 1 and marked the first time they had played the song live in 12 years.

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They have also released footage of their performance of The Call of Ktulu from the same night.

Both clips can be viewed below.

Metallica are performing 24 dates at the revolutionary Vegas venue, split between October and November of this year and January, February and March of 2027.

The residency has wowed thousands of fans, but has also been mired in controversy after frontman James Hetfield seemed to criticise artists who use their platforms to make political statements.

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That led ex-Pink Floyd man Roger Waters to call Hetfield a "complete prick" with "an IQ of about three".

Metallica: …And Justice for All (Live at Sphere, October 1, 2026) - YouTube Watch On

Metallica: The Call of Ktulu (Live at Sphere, October 1, 2026) - YouTube Watch On

Oct 17: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

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Nov 19: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Nov 21: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Jan 28: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

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May 08: Vancouver BC Place, BC

May 13: San Diego Snapdragon Stadium, CA

May 18: El Paso Sun Bowl Stadium, TX

May 22: San Antonio Alamodome, TX

May 26: Fayetteville Razorback Stadium, AR

May 29: Kansas City Arrowhead Stadium, MO

Jun 02: Raleigh Carter-Finley Stadium, NC

Jun 05: Indianapolis Lucas Oil Stadium, IN

Jun 08: Buffalo Highmark Stadium, NY

Jun 12: Madison Camp Randall Stadium, WI

Jun 15: Cleveland Huntington Bank Field, OH

Jun 19: Salt Lake City Rice-Eccles Stadium, UT