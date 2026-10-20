Watch Metallica play Reload rarity Devil’s Dance live for the first time in 18 years at Las Vegas’ Sphere in new pro-shot footage

Metallica have uploaded pro-shot footage of their performance of Devil’s Dance at the Sphere.

The Diamond-selling heavy metal titans played the deep cut from their 1997 album Reload for the first time since 2008 during the second show of their ongoing Life Burns Faster residency at the Las Vegas venue on October 3.

It continued what has become a trend of the band performing rare songs at the Sphere. At their first Sphere show on October 1, they dusted off 1988’s …And Justice For All for the first time since 2014. The October 3 show also featured the first performance of 1996’s The Outlaw Torn for the first time since 2019. Watch the Devil’s Dance footage below.

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Metallica announced their Life Goes Faster residency in February, and the run of shows is set to continue until March. The performances feature stunning video effects generated by Industrial Light and Magic, along with UK/US animation team Treatment Studios.

Their performances of …And Justice For All and 1984 instrumental The Call Of Ktulu have been uploaded to YouTube as well, the Call Of Ktulu clip having amassed more than a million views in five days.

The Sphere residency is proving a major commercial success, with all of the announced dates having sold out, but it’s not been trouble-free for the 10-time Grammy winners. At the October 10 date, singer/guitarist James Hetfield made a statement against “entertainers” influencing audiences with “their bullshit”.

Although Hetfield did not name names, his comment came shortly after Macklemore was kicked off of an Ed Sheeran stadium tour for saying “free Palestine” onstage. Among those irked by Hetfield’s words is former Pink Floyd singer/bassist Roger Waters, who went on a scathing rant against the metal musician on a podcast last week.

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“He’s just showing that he’s a complete prick,” Waters said on The Katie Halper Show. “He’s got an IQ of about three, and why we’re talking about him, I don’t even know, because he’s a nobody. He may have a few hundred million dollars or whatever, but he’s a prick.”

Metallica are the first metal band to host a residency at the Sphere, but it’s unlikely they’ll be the last. Tool drummer Danny Carey said in February that his progressive metal stars are eyeing up possible shows at the Vegas venue in 2027.