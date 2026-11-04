Watch Metallica unload Battery in latest pro-shot footage from Las Vegas Sphere residency

40 years after releasing their magnum opus Master Of Puppets, Metallica have proved that they can still dish out the thrash, sharing live footage of a recent Battery performance.

The US heavy metal giants have been playing the 1986 album opener as part of their ongoing residency at Las Vegas multimedia venue the Sphere, and now a pro-shot video of them blazing through it during the October 15 date has made it onto their YouTube channel. Watch below.

Metallica’s Sphere shows kicked off on October 1, and the band have resurrected a number of oldies for the five-month stint. On the opening night, the title track of 1988’s …And Justice For All was played for the first time since 2014. At a later show, Reload deep cut Devil’s Dance was dusted off for the first time since 2008.

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Battery has been a fixture of Metallica’s setlist since it first came out, but October 1 marked the first time the track had opened one of their shows since 2014. It was also the opener at the recorded October 15 date.

The Sphere shows have been a great success for the veteran four-piece, with all of their planned dates there having long since sold out. However, it’s not been trouble-free. On October 10, singer/guitarist James Hetfield took the stage and told concertgoers that, unlike other “entertainers”, Metallica didn’t want to “influence you with their bullshit”.

The statement, made weeks after pop singer Macklemore was booted off a tour with Ed Sheeran for making pro-Palestine speeches onstage, sparked controversy. Even ex-Pink Floyd bassist/vocalist Roger Waters piled on, saying Hetfield has “an IQ of about three”. Hetfield has not publicly responded to the furore; Hammer approached Metallica’s representatives for comment on Waters’ words.

Nonetheless, Metallica’s shows continued as planned, including a special Halloween show on Saturday (October 31), where they played 1991’s werewolf-inspired Of Wolf And Man. Bassist Robert Trujillo and lead guitarist Kirk Hammett jammed a rendition of the Addams Family theme tune shortly after.

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The band will return to the Sphere on Thursday and Saturday. After that, they’ll play two intimate shows at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut on November 19 and 21, celebrating the venue’s 25th anniversary. Their Sphere residency will restart in January.

After the residency wraps up on March 13, the band will continue their M72 world tour with a leg of North American shows, supported by Limp Bizkit and Avatar. See their full itinerary below.

Metallica: Battery (Live at Sphere, October 15, 2026) - YouTube Watch On