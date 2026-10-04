Metallica returned to the Sphere for the second night of their Life Burns Faster residency, pulling out some of their biggest songs as well as a track they haven’t played for nearly 20 years.

After kicking off the residency on Thursday October 1 with a 16-song set that saw them dusting down 1988’s …And Justice For All for the first time in 12 years, they stuck to the ‘No Repeat’ format which they’ve followed for the whole of the current M72 and played an entirely new set of songs.

Night two saw them starting with …And Justice For All opener Blackened, followed by 1997s Fuel and Master Of Puppets track Leper Messiah.

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They then pulled out Devil’s Dance, a track from Load which hasn’t been played live for 18 years. They also played 1996’s The Outlaw Torn for the first time in seven years later in the set.

The remainder of the set featured several of their biggest songs, including Welcome Home (Sanitarium), The Unforgiven, For Whom The Bell Tolls, One and the night’s closer, Enter Sandman.

Metallica have become the first metal band to play at the 20,000-capacity Sphere. Previous acts to have appeared there include U2, Eagles, Dead & Friends and No Doubt.

Last month, Metallica announced 12 new North American shows on their ongoing M72 tour, which began in March 2023. Full dates – including the Las Vegas dates – are listed below.

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Metallica - The Outlaw Torn (Live) Las Vegas, NV 10-3-2026 The Sphere - YouTube Watch On

METALLICA SPHERE NIGHT 2 “BLACKENED” - YouTube Watch On

METALLICA SPHERE NIGHT 2 “Sanitarium “ - YouTube Watch On

METALLICA - Enter Sandman - SPHERE - Las Vegas - YouTube Watch On

Metallica setlist: Sphere, Las Vegas, October 1

Blackened

Fuel

Leper Messiah

Devil's Dance

72 Seasons

King Nothing

Welcome Home (Sanitarium)

The Outlaw Torn

Kirk and Rob Doodle

The Unforgiven

Orion

Hardwired

Whiskey in the Jar

For Whom the Bell Tolls

One

Enter Sandman

Metallica live shows 2026/27

Oct 01: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

Oct 03: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

Oct 08: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

Oct 10: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

Oct 15: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

Oct 17: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

Oct 22: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

Oct 24: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

Oct 29: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

Oct 31: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

Nov 05: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

Nov 07: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

Nov 19: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Nov 21: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Jan 28: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

Jan 30: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

Feb 04: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

Feb 06: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

Feb 18: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

Feb 20: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

Feb 25: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

Feb 27: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

Mar 04: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

Mar 06: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

Mar 11: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

Mar 13: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

May 08: Vancouver BC Place, BC

May 13: San Diego Snapdragon Stadium, CA

May 18: El Paso Sun Bowl Stadium, TX

May 22: San Antonio Alamodome, TX

May 26: Fayetteville Razorback Stadium, AR

May 29: Kansas City Arrowhead Stadium, MO

Jun 02: Raleigh Carter-Finley Stadium, NC

Jun 05: Indianapolis Lucas Oil Stadium, IN

Jun 08: Buffalo Highmark Stadium, NY

Jun 12: Madison Camp Randall Stadium, WI

Jun 15: Cleveland Huntington Bank Field, OH

Jun 19: Salt Lake City Rice-Eccles Stadium, UT

Find Metallica tickets.