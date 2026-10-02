The first reactions to Metallica’s massive show at the Sphere are in: “Epic would be an understatement!”
Metallica kicked of the metal event of the year with the first of 24 shows at the Las Vegas Sphere – and this is what people are saying
Metallica’s residency at the Las Vegas Sphere is the live event of the year – and they kicked it off in epic style.
A 17,000-capacity crowd watched the band play the first of 24 sold-out shows at the futuristic venue last night (October 1), where they were treated to a 16-song setlist - including the first performance of 1988’s …And Justice For All in 12 years.
The band are due to play the second show at the venue on October 3, and it follows the same ‘no repeats’ format as their blockbusting M72 tour – meaning it will be a completely different sets.
Metallica fans have taken to social media to give their verdict on the opening night - not least the show’s incredible visuals, which are projected onto a 15,000m² wraparound video screens.
Read some of the comments below – and watch video from the first show.
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Dave Everley has been writing about and occasionally humming along to music since the early 90s. During that time, he has been Deputy Editor on Kerrang! and Classic Rock, Associate Editor on Q magazine and staff writer/tea boy on Raw, not necessarily in that order. He has written for Metal Hammer, Louder, Prog, the Observer, Select, Mojo, the Evening Standard and the totally legendary Ultrakill. He is still waiting for Billy Gibbons to send him a bottle of hot sauce he was promised several years ago.
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