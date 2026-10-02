Metallica’s residency at the Las Vegas Sphere is the live event of the year – and they kicked it off in epic style.

A 17,000-capacity crowd watched the band play the first of 24 sold-out shows at the futuristic venue last night (October 1), where they were treated to a 16-song setlist - including the first performance of 1988’s …And Justice For All in 12 years.

The band are due to play the second show at the venue on October 3, and it follows the same ‘no repeats’ format as their blockbusting M72 tour – meaning it will be a completely different sets.

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Metallica fans have taken to social media to give their verdict on the opening night - not least the show’s incredible visuals, which are projected onto a 15,000m² wraparound video screens.

Read some of the comments below – and watch video from the first show.

Show 1 is in the books. Epic would be an understatement. Full report on @TrunkNationSXM Monday. @Metallica @SphereVegas pic.twitter.com/9bcBeZBeJ7October 2, 2026

Two guys next to me at @Metallica @SphereVegas literally talking to each other non stop like nothing is going on. Most insane thing I’ve ever seen. Non stop. Ear splitting volume. Metallica killing. Incredible visual. And non stop talking like nothing is going on. Beyond belief.October 2, 2026

What an amazing opening night. Can’t wait to see what happens Saturday #LifeBurnsFaster pic.twitter.com/NfXba1BsmzOctober 2, 2026

Metallica was so sick, they closed out with Master of Puppets, blew the roof off the dump. pic.twitter.com/p5S0xq9OzsOctober 2, 2026

Así se ve #Metallica en @SphereVegas I M P R E S I O N A N T E pic.twitter.com/uhG6KzSxs9October 2, 2026

This scene during Metallica at Sphere was unreal cool @Metallica @SphereVegas pic.twitter.com/vmEv0INZqOOctober 2, 2026

What a fucking night!! I’m gonna find some coffee, maybe some food, sit on the balcony and wait for @BustedOpenRadio to come on! @davidlagreca1 #MetallicaVegas #Sphere pic.twitter.com/rcWu623wlpOctober 2, 2026

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