Billy Corgan joins My Chemical Romance for Smashing Pumpkins cover in Chicago

My Chemical Romance thrilled fans in Chigaco by bringing out hometown hero Billy Corgan for a cover of Smashing Pumpkins hit Bullet With Butterfly Wings.

Gerard Way and co were performing at Soldier Field on their Long Live: The Black Parade tour, on which they have regularly covered the song.

Chicago fans were treated to a surprise appearance by local star Corgan on Friday (August 29) as he took the stage to play guitar and share vocal duties with Way on the cover.

Watch fan-filmed footage of the performance below.

Bullet With Butterfly Wings was released in 1995 as the lead single from the Pumpkins' masterful third album Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness.

MCR recently announced they will bring the Long Live: The Black Parade tour to the UK for two London shows in 2026.

My Chemical Romance and Billy Corgan - Bullet With Butterfly Wings (live) - YouTube Watch On

My Chemical Romance - Long Live: The Black Parade tour

Sep 07: Boston Fenway Park, MA

Sep 13: Tampa Raymond James Stadium, FL

Sep 19: Atlanta Piedmont Park, GA

Sep 20: Atlanta Piedmont Park, GA

Jan 22: Bogota Vive Claro Distrito Cultural, Colombia

Jan 25: Lima Estadio Nacional, Peru

Jan 28: Santiago Estadio Bicentenario Municipal de La Florida, Chile

Jan 29: Santiagon Estadio Bicentenario Municipal de La Florida, Chile

Feb 01: Buenos Aires Estadio Tomás Adolfo Ducó, Argentina

Feb 05: São Paulo Allianz Parque, Brazil

Feb 06: São Paulo Allianz Parque, Brazil

Feb 13: Mexico City Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico

Feb 14: Mexico City Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico

Apr 18: Incheon Paradise City, Korea

Apr 22: Bangkok Impact Challenger Hall 1, Thailand

Apr 25: Manila Philippine Arena, Philippines

Apr 28: Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore

Apr 30: Kuala Lumpur Bukit Jalil National Stadium, Malaysia

May 01: Kuala Lumpur Bukit Jalil National Stadium, Malaysia

May 02: Jakarta Hammersonic Festival Jakarta, Indonesia

Jul 10: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Jul 11: London Wembley Stadium, UK