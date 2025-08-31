Billy Corgan joins My Chemical Romance for Smashing Pumpkins cover in Chicago
Smashing Pumpkins frontman is surprise guest for My Chemical Romance's cover of Bullet With Butterfly Wings
My Chemical Romance thrilled fans in Chigaco by bringing out hometown hero Billy Corgan for a cover of Smashing Pumpkins hit Bullet With Butterfly Wings.
Gerard Way and co were performing at Soldier Field on their Long Live: The Black Parade tour, on which they have regularly covered the song.
Chicago fans were treated to a surprise appearance by local star Corgan on Friday (August 29) as he took the stage to play guitar and share vocal duties with Way on the cover.
Watch fan-filmed footage of the performance below.
Bullet With Butterfly Wings was released in 1995 as the lead single from the Pumpkins' masterful third album Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness.
MCR recently announced they will bring the Long Live: The Black Parade tour to the UK for two London shows in 2026.
My Chemical Romance - Long Live: The Black Parade tour
Sep 07: Boston Fenway Park, MA
Sep 13: Tampa Raymond James Stadium, FL
Sep 19: Atlanta Piedmont Park, GA
Sep 20: Atlanta Piedmont Park, GA
Jan 22: Bogota Vive Claro Distrito Cultural, Colombia
Jan 25: Lima Estadio Nacional, Peru
Jan 28: Santiago Estadio Bicentenario Municipal de La Florida, Chile
Jan 29: Santiagon Estadio Bicentenario Municipal de La Florida, Chile
Feb 01: Buenos Aires Estadio Tomás Adolfo Ducó, Argentina
Feb 05: São Paulo Allianz Parque, Brazil
Feb 06: São Paulo Allianz Parque, Brazil
Feb 13: Mexico City Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico
Feb 14: Mexico City Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico
Apr 18: Incheon Paradise City, Korea
Apr 22: Bangkok Impact Challenger Hall 1, Thailand
Apr 25: Manila Philippine Arena, Philippines
Apr 28: Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore
Apr 30: Kuala Lumpur Bukit Jalil National Stadium, Malaysia
May 01: Kuala Lumpur Bukit Jalil National Stadium, Malaysia
May 02: Jakarta Hammersonic Festival Jakarta, Indonesia
Jul 10: London Wembley Stadium, UK
Jul 11: London Wembley Stadium, UK
Stef wrote close to 5,000 stories during his time as assistant online news editor and later as online news editor between 2014-2016. An accomplished reporter and journalist, Stef has written extensively for a number of UK newspapers and also played bass with UK rock favourites Logan. His favourite bands are Pixies and Clap Your Hands Say Yeah. Stef left the world of rock'n'roll news behind when he moved to his beloved Canada in 2016, but he started on his next 5000 stories in 2022.
