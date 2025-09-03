"It's one of the best rock songs ever!" Queen's Brian May talks exclusively to Classic Rock about working with The Struts on their newly reimagined update of their debut single Could Have Been Me

The Struts have collaborated with Queen's Brian May on a reimagined version of their 2013 single Could Have Been Me.

"This song is all about seizing your dreams and living life to the fullest, no matter the obstacles," says vocalist Luke Spiller. "It’s a powerful anthem that reminds us to chase what sets our souls on fire. Collaborating with Brian on this track is a dream realised, and I can’t wait for you all to feel the energy and inspiration behind it. Hopefully, this song will go on to inspire many more people to take life by the scruff of the neck and drink it down deeply! Every day is a gift. Let’s celebrate them together."

Co-written by the band and Red Triangle duo Rick Parkhouse and George Tizzard, who've worked with Green Day, Yungblud, K-Pop acts Twice, Red Velvet and more, Could Have Been Me was originally released in 2013 as the first single from The Struts' debut album Everybody Wants. The song peaked at number five on the Billboard Alternative Songs chart in 2015. More recently it was covered by Halsey for the 2021 children's animation musical comedy Sing 2.



Speaking exclusively with Classic Rock's Dave Everley, Brian May says, "I wish I'd heard that song when I was a kid."



"It's a classic," May enthuses. "It's one of the best rock songs ever. It was actually bigger in America than it was in Britain: it passed people by over here, and it shouldn't have done. I'm hoping that this is an opportunity for the song to really connect all around the world."

"I love the song," the guitarist continues. "It's a very inspirational song. ‘I don't want to look back and think I didn't live my life and take all the opportunities that were in front of me.’ I love that sentiment. You can say it in words, of course, but you really feel it in the song. Could it be me? It says everything that a kid needs to know when they're growing up."



May says that he was told by The Struts that when they first presented the ides of the song to their record label, Interscope, they were told,"Don't put too many guitars on it, because guitars are on the way out."



"I could hardly believe I was hearing that," he admits. "It’s ridiculous."



"People talk about guitar music being dead, but it’s always going to be with us. It’s deeply embedded in our psyche. The guitar is very much parallel to a human voice, and that, that's what makes it immortal. That's why people express themselves through guitar as well as through their voice. I don't think guitars are on the way out just yet!"



May describes The Struts as "a great bunch of guys."



"Working with Luke, I'm often thinking of Freddie [Mercury]," he admits. "There are a lot of similarities. They both have this unstoppable belief. They have incredible voices, they’e great songwriters, but they have that extra ingredient: ‘I’m going to do this, I’m going to let the world come to me.’ That’s what Freddie had, and that‘s what I see in Luke."

Watch the video for the revamped Could Have Been Me below:

Previous collaborations have seen The Struts team up with Robbie Williams, Ke$ha, Tom Morello, Def Leppard and more.