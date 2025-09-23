Greta Valenti understands the innate theatricality of rock. Raised in Louisiana with the sounds of New Orleans, musical theatre and classic rock in her orbit, she was perhaps destined for the commanding (not to mention diverse) fusions she’s become known for.

Together with husband/guitarist and co-conspirator Robin Davey – with roving collective Beaux Gris Gris & The Apocalypse, having initially coalesced as blues-punks Well Hung Heart – she mixes blues, rock’n’roll, Americana, Cajun flavours and one of the coolest wardrobes in the business. We caught up with her ahead of their next UK tour.

Greta Valenti picks the soundtrack of her life

The first music I remember hearing

My grandfather playing ragtime piano. I have that piano now in my house, and the keys are worn with his fingers. I only lived with my dad until I was about four, but I remember him playing Pink Floyd’s Dark Side Of The Moon, which was pretty cool.

The first song I performed live

I performed Maybe This Time from Cabaret when I was ten or eleven-ish. My mom was my drama teacher in elementary school, so that’s how I got into musical theatre. I was Toto [in The Wizard Of Oz] so we probably sang Follow The Yellow Brick Road or something. That was my first stage experience.

The greatest album of all time

Rumours by Fleetwood Mac because I love a hit, I love a song, and then also The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust by David Bowie, because I love a concept album. I go by things that I can listen to a million times and not get sick of.

The singer

Freddie Mercury. I must have heard Queen very young, because I was an only child, and I remember performing a lot for my mom. I remember performing Tie Your Mother Down.

The guitar hero

Prince, because he’s Prince and he’s amazing at everything. But as a rock’n’roll lover it has to be Angus Young. Because I’ve been trying to make it in music for so long, I always like It’s A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock And Roll). I almost tear up at it.

The songwriter

The Beatles have honourable mentions in all these. But I think I have to say David Bowie again, because he’s so creative and interesting and a storyteller. So Bowie and also Smokey Robinson; I feel like a lot of people don’t know that he wrote a lot of songs that he didn’t necessarily perform.

The cover version

I’m going to be cheeky and say our cover of Make It Wit Chu by Queens Of The Stone Age. It’s a cool one, it’s kind of sexy and bluesy, and it got a swing to it, and we could make it our own. It fits us so well, and it works for Robin playing guitar, and we always jam – we’ve done a twelve-minute version of that song.

Beaux Gris Gris & The Apocalypse "Make It Wit Chu" Live In Edinburgh, Scotland, UK - April 30, 2023 - YouTube Watch On

The best record I've made

I’d say Hot Nostalgia Radio [2024], because it was so diverse, and it was our most commercially successful – it got a lot of radio play. Also the first album we did together, which is Well Hung Heart’s Young Enough To Know It All.

The best live artist

I’ve seen a lot of great live artists: Bowie, Bruce Springsteen, Meat Loaf, Aerosmith four times, Lenny Kravitz opening for Aerosmith… But Prince just put on such a show that it didn’t even matter if you liked his songs, or knew his songs, he just would get everyone up and dancing. We saw him in the later years, which was awesome because I felt like he was more grounded – he was less ‘into himself’, so he kind of made fun of himself. He made the show feel like a party. So that’s how we try to do our shows.

The most underrated band ever

Mr. Clit & The Pink Cigarettes. We met them in Well Hung Heart. They’re an Indiana-based punk band, two girls and a guy, and they’re kind of like The Cramps meets the B-52’s, but really fun and creative. They’re the real deal.

Little Witch - Mr. Clit & the Pink Cigarettes - YouTube Watch On

My guilty pleasure

I have a lot of guilty pleasures – I have terrible taste in music. I feel like there were years where Billy Joel was considered cheesy, but I love him, and have always loved him.

My Saturday night party song

My number one song of all time, because I never, ever get sick of it, is Shotgun by Jr. Walker & The All Stars. And then for my ‘Saturday night guilty pleasure’, I’m also gonna say Tootsee Roll by [hip-hop duo] 69 Boyz.

69 Boyz - Tootsee Roll (HQ) 1994 - YouTube Watch On

The song that makes me cry

Heartbreak Town by The Chicks, written by a great songwriter called Darrell Scott. And when I’m sad Robin always sings Three Little Birds by Bob Marley.

The song I want played at my funeral

Only The Good Die Young by Billy Joel. That’s the fun one. And Top Of The World that The Chicks covered, but it’s actually a Patty Griffin song. Even though it’s written by a woman, it’s kind of a man thinking back on his life and the things he maybe would have changed.

Beaux Gris Gris & The Apocalypse are currently on tour in the US and arrive in Europe in November. For details visit beauxgrisgris.com.