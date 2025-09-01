Watch Daron Malakian join stunned System Of A Down tribute band for cover of Cigaro in Chicago

Daron Malakian gave a System Of A Down tribute band and their audience an experience they will never forget when he wondered into a Chicago venue and joined them onstage.

The System Of A Down guitarist was in Chicago on Saturday night (August 30) ahead of the band's two shows at Soldier Field tonight (August 31) and tomorrow (September 1).

And it seems he happened to overhear a band performing SOAD's Needles in a nearby bar as he visited the famous Wrigley Field, home of the Chicago Cubs baseball team.

Curious, he went into the venue and stunned the band onstage and their fans by joining them onstage for a version of SOAD's Cigaro. He also took selfies with audience members and introduced himself to the members of the tribute band, who are called Peephole.

In an Instagram post, Malakian insists the moment was entirely unplanned. He says: "We had a day off before our show in Chicago and I went out to dinner and after I decided to go take some pictures around town.

"We didn't plan on going to Wrigley Field, but we ended up there. While we were taking photos in front of the stadium I heard the intro to Needles from a bar across the street. My cousin who was with me said that he thought it was karaoke.

"I decided to walk across the street and go into the bar and found that it was a System Of A Down cover band called Peephole. I walked right to the front of the stage and surprised the band and the audience.

"This was all so spontaneous. The look on everyone's faces was priceless. To be honest, I was just as surprised as anyone else was that this was happening.

"I joined the band and sang Cigaro, shook their hands, took some pictures with the fans in the audience, and walked out of the place. I can only imagine what a shock it was for everyone there after I left. It all happened so fast.

"The odds of this happening were so slim. Probably had a better chance of getting struck by lightning.

"So many stars had to align for me to end up at the right place and right time. One of the coolest moments I've ever had.

"I'll always remember this night, and I'm sure everyone that was there will never forget it either!"

Footage of the moment can be viewed below.

After their two shows in Chicago, SOAD head north of the border for a couple of shows in Toronto, Canada.

