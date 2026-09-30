Slam Dunk and ArcTanGent announce headline acts for 2027

Slam Dunk and ArcTanGent festival have revealed details of their 2027 events.

Bowling For Soup, Killswitch Engage, Simple Plan, Sleeping With Sirens, Reel Big Fish, Less Than Jake, The Interrupters, The Used, Hot Milk, Four Year Strong and Beartooth are among the acts who'll appear at Slam Dunk on the weekend of May 29 (Leeds Temple Newsam) and 30 (Hatfield Park).



More artists will be announce in the coming weeks. Pre-sale tickets are available now via the Slam Dunk app for up to 48 hours (subject to availability) from 10am on Friday, October 2, with remaining tickets on sale from 10am on Monday, October 5.



Go here for more details.

Neurosis and Blood Incantation have been confirmed as two of the headline bands for ArcTanGent 2027, which is set to take place on August 18-21 at its new location in the Cotswolds. Also newly announced for the festival are Slift, The Ocean, Messa, Conjurer, The Wildhearts (playing a special progressive set), Holy Fawn, Møl, Employed To Serve, Lowen and more.



"There’s no better way to kickstart the new chapter of ArcTanGent, for the first year at our new location in the Cotswolds, than with two of our most requested headliners," says booker, James Scarlett. "Both bands are absolutely solid gold headliners - anyone that listens to 2 Promoters, 1 Pod will likely be sick of hearing me wax lyrical about the new Neurosis album. To have them along with Blood Incantation - a band it’s frankly criminal they haven’t played before - is the dream way to kick off a new edition of ArcTanGent.



"We’re also unleashing the vast majority of our Wednesday line-up, bringing back some of the most exciting acts from previous years. There are a lot of bands here that stood out with huge crowds in 2026, so we’re stoked that they want to return and help us kick off the early entry day of ATG 2027. As always, this announcement is simply a list of artists I’m extremely excited about from top to bottom and can’t wait to watch live at our new Cotswolds home."

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For the full line-up and ticket details go here.

