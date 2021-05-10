Strawbs singer Dave Cousins releases statement on touring and his health

Strawbs singer Dave Cousins has made a statement regarding his health with regard to upcoming live dates which have been rescheduled, but which some venues are still advertising as going ahead.

In his statement, Cousins says: "I have been in and out of hospital well over 20 times in the last 12 years for various surgeries and routine procedures:

September 2017: I went into hospital for an operation immediately after finishing the recording of The Ferryman’s Curse.

January 2018: Very ill and against all advice, I joined the On The Blue cruise with Electric Strawbs. On returning the UK I spent 16 days in hospital where I had surgery that necessitated six months of recovery. It became very difficult to walk long distances.

April 2019: It took me six months to recover from the organisation and physicality of the Strawbs 50th Anniversary Weekend in Lakewood, New Jersey.

March 2021: Following the recording of Settlement last year, I had long planned major surgery six weeks ago that will require up to six months recovery.

I have kept Strawbs and our support team fully informed of my health issues. I have advised them that the only Electric show I will commit to is a short set at Rock Against Cancer to be held in Wiltshire on 4th September - postponed from last year.

I have it in writing from our agent that all other Electric Strawbs shows this year will be rescheduled. Despite this, I now find that certain venues are still advertising shows. For example, tickets are on sale from Cheese and Grain, Frome, for a full show on 5th September. I have advised the band that my medical constraints will neither allow me to perform two shows together, nor full shows so soon.

My health has to be my first consideration.

David"

Strawbs released their most recent album, Settlement, in February.