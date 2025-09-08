Rick Davies, Supertramp co-founder and vocalist, dead at 81

Supertramp co-founder, keyboardist and vocalist Rick Davies has died at the age of 81. The news was confirmed in a statement published on the band's social media channels.

The statement read: "Rick Davies, founder, lead singer and songwriter of Supertramp, passed away on Saturday, September 6th at the age of 81 after battling Multiple Myeloma for over 10 years."

"Born in Swindon, England in 1944, Rick’s love of music began in his childhood listening to Gene Krupa’s Drummin’ Man which grew into a lifelong passion for jazz, blues and rock’n’roll. As co-writer, along with partner Roger Hodgson, he was the voice and pianist behind Supertramp’s most iconic songs, leaving an indelible mark on rock music history. His soulful vocals and unmistakable touch on the Wurlitzer became the heartbeat of the band’s sound.

"Beyond the stage, Rick was known for his warmth, resilience, and devotion to his wife Sue, with whom he shared over five decades. After facing serious health challenges, which kept him unable to continue touring as Supertramp, he enjoyed performing with his hometown buds as Ricky and the Rockets.

"Rick’s music and legacy continue to inspire many and bears testament to the fact that great songs never die, they live on."

Davies and Hodgson formed Supertramp in London in 1970, joined by bassist Dougie Thomson, drummer Bob Siebenberg and saxophonist John Helliwell. The band broke through with their third album, 1974's Crime of the Century, which contained the Davies-written Bloody Well Right, the band's first song to hit the US Top 40.

Davies would go on to write some of Supertramp's most-loved songs, including Goodbye Stranger, Ain’t Nobody But Me, From Now On, Brother Where You Bound and Rudy, although his contributions were often overshadowed by those of fellow band founder Hodgson, who left after a world tour in 1983.

Classic Rock Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Davies led the band for four more albums. Brother Where You Bound (1985) and Free as a Bird (1987) were followed by Some Things Never Change (1997), and Slow Motion, the band's final album, arrived in 2002.

Throughout, a deal struck when Hodgson left the band in 1983 continued to strain relations between the two men. The two had agreed that Davies would keep the band name while Hodgson would retain control over the songs he wrote for the band, but within the decade, Davies' Supertramp were playing shows that included Hodgson's songs.

"That hurt very deeply," said Hodgson. "I felt betrayed. If he hadn’t done that, it’s very likely that we’d have done something together at some point."

"That question keeps rearing its head," saxophonist John Helliwell told Prog magazine in 2012. "Rick and Roger met up and tried to get something together, prior to us touring in 2010. But negotiations failed, so Roger wasn’t around on that.

"My opinion on it all is: it’s possible, but doubtful, that they would get together on a tour like that. But it would be nice to have a reunion of just the five of us; that would be very nice. I’m up for it. All the time, I’ve been up for it."