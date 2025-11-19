"We are not a political band. Everybody wants to have an opinion, and save the world with their opinions, but it doesn’t change the world." Why Sabaton won't sing about current conflicts

Sabaton might be power metal's biggest band, but to the wider world they're also best known as "the tank band". Ever since 2005's Primo Victoria (and with the exception of 2007's Metalizer, which was technically the first album the band recorded but not released until later) they've sung almost exclusively about historical battles and figures.

But while it's given them a distinct character, it's also meant the band have at times attracted controversy. It's also raised the question of why they don't sing about more current events, especially with conflicts drawing regular headlines these days. Speaking to Metal Hammer, frontman Joakim Brodén addressed their decision to sidestep more modern battles.

“Maybe we will, when the history books are written about those conflicts,” he explains. “We are passionate amateurs, but we are still amateurs. People have to understand, we are not a political band. Everybody wants to have an opinion, and save the world with their opinions, but that doesn’t change the world."

"We are telling history, not political propaganda or religious propaganda," he continues. "People are gonna have to get used to us not having opinions on conflict that’s unfolding right now. Because simply, we don’t know. Ask us again in 30 years when we read the history books.”

Brodén also addresses the politicised nature of many modern conflicts.

“Listen, everybody lives in their own media bubble, everybody thinks they have the answer,” the singer fires back. “I get asked a question about these things, like you’re doing now, and I’m saying I don’t have an opinion, because I don’t know enough about it.

"It’s very often clear to me that I know way, way more than this person [asking the question], yet I still think I don’t have enough data to pass judgement. They have way less data but they’re ready to pass that judgment. I think we all should be a bit more humble before passing judgment.”

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The band's 11th album, Legends, was released on October 17. After two albums exploring stories surrounding the First World War, their latest instead focuses on historical figures including the Knights Templar, Genghis Khan and Napoleon Bonaparte.

The album peaked at number 2 in their native Sweden and the band are set to embark on their biggest UK tour to date in December, including a show at Manchester's 23,500-capacity Co-Op Live arena. For the full list of upcoming dates, visit their official website.