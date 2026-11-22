Dez Fafara was there at the birth of nu metal, even if his original band Coal Chamber have never truly got the credit for helping pioneer The Genre That Ruled The 1990s. He’s currently balancing his duties fronting the reunited Coal Chamber with his regular band, DevilDriver. The latter have just released their new album, Strike And Kill, which was originally delayed after he was diagnosed with a non-cancerous salivary gland tumour. He tells us how he’s refusing to let it slow him down – and what he really thinks about the ‘nu metal’ tag.

Hi Dez! Before we start, we’ve heard the news about the tumour in your head, and we just want to let you know that the whole metal community is behind you, and we’re all hoping you get well soon.

“Thank you, brother. I’m happy, I’m healthy, this thing’s not going to take me down. The UK has been a stronghold to me ever since Coal Chamber, and after two years of carrying the weight all by myself, I thought, ‘How can I keep this from my family?’ And the rock, punk and metal community are who I consider my family.”





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Well, we’re honoured and we’re all behind you. And it’s great that you’re feeling good.

“I really do appreciate that. You know, you get dealt the hand you’re dealt, and you have to deal with it. I’m approaching it with a little positivity and a little humour, and just getting on and getting through it. You know, if I hadn’t had vertigo and ended up in the emergency room, I may never have found that I have this tumour on my saliva gland. It’s non-cancerous, so you thank the stars and just get on with it.”

(Image credit: Jeremy Saffer)

Wow, that was lucky. It’s actually amazing what a positive mental attitude can do!

“Well, funnily enough, I told them at the start: ‘I’m going to make this thing go away.’ And I went and got checked, and they were tripping out because it’s actually shrinking! That’s just where my headspace is – it’s not going to discourage me from touring or doing anything I want to do.”

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So you did some Coal Chamber shows recently. Nu metal is really back, eh?

“Those shows were… Let’s use a UK term here. I think you guys would say they were ‘fucking mental’! I just hold the microphone up, I don’t even need to sing! It’s pretty incredible, we got together in 1992… ’93… and there are 16, 17, even 15-year-old kids in the front row singing. You’re like, ‘Huh? How is this happening?’ It’s very humbling.”

How do you feel about the term ‘nu metal’ today?

“Oh, whatever you want to call it, it’s cool. In the beginning we got compared to Korn, and that was always weird for me, because they’re into rap and we were more into goth and heavy metal.”

Dez with Coal Chamber in the 1990s (Image credit: Roadrunner)

Well, you were also the inventors of the long-lost genre ‘spookycore’, weren’t you? Not that we can name any other spookycore bands…

“Ha! Wow! That was a blast from the past! Yeah, I mean, I guess because we were into Bauhaus and Sisters Of Mercy and all that, it sort of fits… but we also loved Slayer and Pantera! I feel like whatever moniker you throw at me, I can say, ‘Yeah, well, what about this part of us?’ So it’s fine. A lot of our fans call Devildriver the California Groove Machine and they started the hashtag ‘Dark Groove’ to describe us, because I don’t like the term groove metal and I’m a goth, ha ha!”

You do have the small matter of having to wear the make-up with Coal Chamber…

“Yeah, that’s like warpaint to me at this point. Some of the funnest moments of my career have been sitting backstage with Coal Chamber and reapplying that shit to our face and then hitting the stage.”

We were speaking to Griffin Taylor from Vended about how hard it is to maintain, apply and remove…

“Well, once you discover coconut oil you realise that it takes about five seconds to take off. There’s a tip for you young bands!”

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Your birth name is Bradley. There was this rumour going around that you got the name Dez from getting onstage with [Black Flag guitarist] Dez Cadena at a Black Flag gig when you were a kid… So, is it actually true?

“I don’t know where that came from! All my friends at school just started calling me Dez one day. I said, ‘Why are you calling me that?’ and they told me it was after Dez Cadena. You sort of adopt nicknames when you’re that age, don’t you? And with my love of Black Flag, that was fine.”

So, we can put that rumour to bed?

“Yes – and in fact, I have never actually met Dez Cadena. Which I’d fucking love to do, you know! But, no, sadly not yet.”

Strike And Kill is out now via Napalm