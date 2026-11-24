It was the late, great broadcaster and wit Clive James who said – and I’m paraphrasing – that a rock star makes two kinds of cash: not as much as you think, or more than you can possibly imagine.

It’s late July in 2026, and Little Angels frontman Toby Jepson is on stage at a live recording of the Song Cake show at Signature Brew in East London. He’s recalling the dizzying highs and the hollowing lows of being in a band when they were supposedly at the peak of their powers. Clive James couldn’t have been more on the money, if you’ll excuse the pun.

It’s a frigid Sunday – chart day back then – in February 1993, and the band are playing a promo show at the Virgin MegaStore in London’s West End. It’s completely sold out, so much so that the police have cordoned off the street. The band are at full tilt, their performance ending in the kind of crescendo usually reserved for movie finales: the band’s manager running towards the stage to announce that Little Angels’ album Jam had gone into the UK chart at No.1.

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“The whole place lit up,” says Jepson. “So we go back into the green room, and I’m having a chat with someone from Polydor, our label, and I went: ‘It’s fantastic, isn’t it? You know, we’ve gone to number one.’ He went: ‘Yes, of course. But we’re going to have to have another number one now, aren’t we?’ So you weren’t even allowed to enjoy that moment. It was like: ‘Oh, are we? Oh!’

“Then I remember me and Bruce [Dickinson, guitar], we were hustled into a car – blacked-out windows and all the rest of it – ready to go off to this press junket. And my partner had sent a message to Polydor; it’d been relayed by one of the runners to me to say we had no money in our account to pay our rent.

"So there I was on one of those big old brick car phones in the back of this limo, and I had to borrow some money off the manager to put the money in the bank. We were number one in the UK, and I couldn’t even pay the rent.”

All of this could go some way to explaining why in July the following year the band were selling out the Royal Albert Hall as the final show on their Goodbye tour. It takes a certain kind of steely mentality to know when the musical landscape is shifting under your feet and it’s time to leave the stage.

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DJ for the gig that night was Andy Copping, festival booker for Download-turned-uber promoter, and these days a consultant for LiveNation. He has helped Little Angels put together this year’s surprise, near sell-out, end-of-year reunion tour. His connection to Little Angels goes back decades. He first started working with them in 1990 on the Don’t Prey For Me album tour when he promoted their show at Nottingham Rock City.

“I remember the biggest song on the final night at the Albert Hall I played was Summer Nights by John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John,” Copping recalls. “The crowd sang it from start to finish. I started a Mexican wave during my set, and I had never seen that in the Royal Albert Hall either before or since. So the mood was sombre but also upbeat.

"There was a sadness about the show, but also it was a celebration at what the band had achieved up to that point. The rock music scene had changed so dramatically in those previous two or three years and it had made it hard for them to remain relevant. Had they stepped away too soon? Yes, but I completely understand why they did.”

“I can’t really remember the very end of it,” says Angels drummer Mark Richardson (who went on to play with Feeder and is now very much a part of Skunk Anansie). “We were splitting up, and I was still so into being in the band. There’s a picture of me saying goodbye on the RAH stage, but I can’t remember the details.

"I wasn’t drunk, I just think I was in some sort of denial, but I’m just one person in this big machine and it wasn’t happening. There was this feeling of ‘What are we going to do now?’ And this was the band that had given me this platform for everything that happened to me afterwards. It changed my life, you know?”

(Image credit: Chris Blanden)

It’s the hottest day of 2026 so far, and the unrelenting sun is high over Chapel Studios, a residential studio in the leafy Lincolnshire countryside. Inside the seemingly impossible is happening: the Little Angels are making a new record.

As the five new songs are played back for Classic Rock’s benefit – albeit with guide vocals, although they each sound advanced and sophisticated even at this stage - Dickinson calls out some musical totems for each song as we go: “Aerosmith 1974!”, “Cheap Sunglasses!” During the remarkable Small Town Boys that conjures up The Who, Manic Street Preachers and Little Angels in a scant five minutes, as Jepson sings: ‘It’s hard to break away, even harder if you stay/ So you must find a way, small town boys’, Dickinson turns to me with a grin. “That,” he says, “is a great lyric.”

The new record, which may or may not be called the Big Bad And Back EP, has five tracks in the can. Although the band might release four and keep one back for a standalone single or next year’s prospective album, as it stands all five – a mix of old and new songs – are good to go. There’s Hero, alongside You Want Love, a reworked version of I Want Love from 1994’s Too Posh To Mosh, Too Good To Last record; All For One; Raised To The Ground, a demo from the Jam sessions reimagined for this EP. Also the aforementioned Small Town Boys, which recalls the young band stealing away from Scarborough to find fame and fortune down south.

And while the songs might still be evolving – mixwise, at least – it sounds as good as anything the band have ever done. Full of punchy, stabbing horns and sheer bloody exuberance, anyone expecting a Toby Jepson power ballad will have to wait. This is pure, unadulterated, live-sounding Little Angels, mined deep from the band’s DNA.

“We were going to do a new version of Love Is A Gun from Young Gods, which I wrote with Russ Ballard,” says Jepson, sitting in the lounge of the converted chapel as the rest of the band rattle and hum in the room next door. “We always thought that should have been a single, but always felt that it was overproduced, that there was a bit too much going on. We thought maybe we can strip it out.

"But as the new songs have come online, that idea sort of slid to the back. And then I said: ‘Look, the reality is we haven’t put a record out for over thirty years, so if we’re going to put something out we should be sure that it represents some kind of fresh start.’”

Little Angels - Hero (That Was Then, This Is Now) [Official Lyric Video] - YouTube Watch On

Trying to pin down which Little Angel called who first about reuniting is like trying to herd cats, although at the Song Cake recording Dickinson hinted that it might have been him. That said, it’s clear that the conversation has been ongoing for some time, even if location – between them they call Thailand, the Shetland Isles and various parts of England home – and new roles in band management, academia and rock’n’roll have meant that even being in the same room hasn’t been easy.

It was the untimely death of their former drummer Michael Lee in 2008 that first pulled them back together.

“There was a moment there where Toby and I didn’t speak for quite a while,” says bassist-turned-Boyzone manager Mark Plunkett. “Not a fall out, but we’ve been mates since we were seven years old. So that was a bit odd. But when Michael died we all went to the funeral and went for a drink afterwards in Darlington, and within seconds, it was like: ‘Why haven’t we spoken for the past year?’

"It was ridiculous. Sometimes you have to set your head right when it comes to relationships. We work on that more now. We make sure we take the time.”

In the end, it wasn’t until the tail end of last year that they all reconvened at a studio in London for their first photo shoot in decades. And it wasn’t until this summer that they got together to rehearse again. It seemed apt that they chose to go back to Scarborough and Beckview Studios to restart their journey. What did they begin with?

“It’s always She’s A Little Angel. That’s the first song we do when we get together,” says keyboard player Jim Dickinson, as if the band find themselves in a rehearsal room on a weekly basis. “The reason we do it is because it’s got that sequence at the start, so we know it’s going to hold us all together.

"It’s not a complicated song, and we always start our live shows with it. It sets our fans, it sets the tone for everything. And it felt the same as it did all those years ago. It’s like your muscle memory kicks in; I was looking at my hands like that bit in The Evil Dead, thinking: ‘Are they going to come to life and jump on the keyboard?’ And they did. It’s not an intellectual thing, it’s instinctive. It was like no time had passed at all.”

“I mean, we didn’t get it exactly right first time we played that song again, no,” Jepson says with a smile. “It took, like, two hours to set the gear up, and it’s all a bit meticulous and everyone’s gone into their corner. I think everyone was feeling a bit trepidatious, but once that sequence hits on Little Angel, we’re in. And the thing that got me, and it’s an obvious thing to say, but it sounded like Little Angels the moment we started playing.”

Little Angels - She's A Little Angel - YouTube Watch On

One theme that keeps coming up while talking to the band is finding a lyrical common ground they could all connect with, something that could take them back to that original place. Hence songs like Small Town Boys, which revisits the decision to strike out on their own and the adventures that followed.

“I look back at a song like Don’t Prey For Me,” says Jepson. “I wrote that when I was twenty-one, and I was so nervous about playing it to the band because it was so personal. But they loved it, thankfully. But now I look back on that song, the character in No Solution or Young Gods, and realise that I was using me as a character.

"And that comes from a lot of things. I was badly bullied at school, which drove me to be in a band and to want to do well, but it’s a very negative place. A lot of my life has come from that experience, but I didn’t want to recognise it because it was too painful until now.”

But we’re not here today to live in the past. Jepson and the Little Angels are very much looking to tomorrow. “I don’t feel any different now than I did when we were at the height of the band’s success,” he says. “You know, if you’re a musician, for good or bad, you can’t please everyone.

"All you can do is try and please yourself and have some joy. And the joy with these guys is irrepressible. And I really hope people like this new music. I really hope we’ve got ten to fifteen years ahead of us where we can make three or four albums. That will be my absolute dream.”

A few nights have passed. I’m back in London and the band have finally finished up at Chapel Studios, lead vocals being the last thing on the checklist. My phone pings: Jepson is driving back to his family, unable to speak after singing all night. Despite that, he sounds the happiest I’ve heard him in years. ‘Heading home,’ reads the text. ‘Emotional. Euphoric.’

And still kicking up dust after all these years.

Little Angels are currently on tour. For remaining dates and ticket links, check the Little Angels website. The Big Bad & Back EP is out now.