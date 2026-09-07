"They don’t want these tapes to be sold... They want them back in their possession." Oasis 'unhappy' about upcoming auction of recordings worth over one million pounds

A collection of Oasis recordings worth over one million pounds will be auctioned off next month, and Noel and Liam Gallagher are said to be 'unhappy' at the prospect.

The set of collection of 63 concert recordings, over 100 hours of rehearsals tapes, soundcheck recordings, and "unfiltered" conversation between band members is owned by the Manchester band's former sound engineer Huw Richards, who worked as the front-of-house sound engineer for Oasis from 1995 to 2001. It includes 209 DAT tapes, 73 analogue cassettes and three MiniDiscs, and is being sold by Richards’ son, Owain.

Littleton Auctions believes that the previously unheard archive will cost a potential buyer between £1.2m and £1.6m when it goes under the hammer on October 3. The collection includes internal tour itineraries, original setlists, a band-played Epiphone guitar and an original Kangol Oasis Tour parka.

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The auction house's managing director admitted that the Gallagher brothers had "expressed concerns" over the upcoming auction.



Ben Homer from Littleton Auctions said in a statement: "The Oasis camp is aware of the auction and has expressed concerns, which is entirely understandable given the scale and significance of the material.

"We're handling everything with full transparency and proper legal process.

"Our focus is simply on presenting these items responsibly, with verified provenance, and allowing collectors and institutions to engage with an important part of British music history."



Homer addeed, "Oasis remains one of the most beloved and closely followed bands in British music history, and the level of interest we're already seeing reflects that. Alongside the memorabilia and recordings of other legendary artists in the collection, this is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for fans and collectors alike."



"Dad labelled everything, recorded everything and backed it all up to cassette, over and over," says Owain Richards. "I grew up listening to these recordings. Oasis were part of the family as much as they were part of the culture. I was in a band myself back then, and this music meant something to me before I ever understood what it represented. These tapes have been in my care for the last twenty years. It feels like the right time to pass them on to people who’ll understand exactly what they are."

Richards also suggest to The Times newspaper that the Gallagher brothers "don't want" the collection sold and that they want the tapes "back in their possession."



Whoever purchases the collection would not be able to commercialise the archive without co-operation and permission from the band.

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Given that Oasis '2025 reunion tour grossed $405,428,435 according to Pollstar, the Gallagher brothers are not short of funds to purchase the collection.