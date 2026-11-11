Jimmy Page says he doesn't want to tour again but he's still playing guitar
The Led Zeppelin icon, who hasn't toured in a quarter of a century, says that's unlikely to change any time soon
Jimmy Page says he no longer wishes to tour, but he's still playing guitar.
The Led Zeppelin man, who hasn't performed in public since appearing at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony four years ago, spoke to The Sun while attending this year's Music Industry Trust Awards, held on Monday night at the Grosvenor Hotel in London.
"The whole sort of, ‘living out of a suitcase, bags go down at seven in the morning, and then you leave for the plane at midday’, that doesn’t really appeal to me any more,“ says Page. "But the idea of playing does, and I am still playing – of course I am."
Page was pictured at the event with Grammy Award-winning producer Mark Ronson, who scored Greta Gerwig's upcoming fantasy film Narnia: The Magician's Nephew. Led Zeppelin have licensed Stairway To Heaven for use in the movie, the first time the 1971 classic has been licensed to a Hollywood production.
Page hasn't actually toured in a quarter of a century, since completing the Excess All Areas tour with the Black Crowes in 2000. Since then, Page has played live only sporadically, with the longest outing a nine-song Tribute to Sun Records set with Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant at the Montreux Jazz Festival in 2001.
While Page may still be playing the guitar, his recorded output has also slowed since the turn of the century. He played on a cover of Led Zeppelin's Rock And Roll, released on Jerry Lee Lewis's Last Man Standing album in 2006, and contributed two unfinished songs, Embryo No. 1 and Embryo No. 2, to the 2008 movie It Might Get Loud. The same year, Page worked on a studio version of Leona Lewis's cover of Zeppelin's Whole Lotta Love, which the pair performed at the closing ceremony of the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.
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Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 40 years in music industry, online for 27. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. He once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, has flown on the Goodyear Blimp, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.
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