The 10 best Northlane songs, as chosen by Forbidden Seasons

Anyone with even a passing interest in the more technical side of metal knows about Northlane. The Australian genre-benders have taken the bouncing aggro of metalcore and merged it with a more progressive form of heaviness into something they can really call their own. So it’s no surprise they’ve been inspiring bands across the world – enter Italian post-hardcore mob Forbidden Seasons.

“Their mystic and melancholic sound, but still full of power and rage, their lyrics, the mood that only Northlane can create, are just some of the reasons why they influenced us so much,” the band tell us. “[They] strongly influenced our musical path and helped in shaping the sound of the band.”

In fact, Forbidden Seasons are such fans, that they have picked the 10 best Northlane songs of all time for us! Check out the full list below.

Rot

Mark Seasons (vocals): “I really love this Northlane song because it’s about a topic close to my heart. Unfortunately we live in a worn and tired world where people don’t take care about what is happening around them; a world growing more and more hostile, and it’s our fault! We are governed by people whose only purpose is to speculate on us poor mortals! We have to talk about this situation, to act, unity is strength, so we can fight these injustices together!”

Leech

Symon Ray (lead guitar): “This song starts with a smooth atmosphere, in the unique style of Northlane. The clean guitars bring you underwater just like vocalist Marcus Bridge suggests. The chorus is a kind of distress call; when Marcus screams ‘Wake up!” the real meaning of the song comes out. The message is strong, as well as the instrumental sections, and the listener is one with the lyrics.”

Zero-One

Danny Ghale (rhythm guitar): “This song has two meanings for me. The first is that all kinds of music are equally important; at the beginning of the song it’s kinda electronic and disco dance, then there are heavy guitars and technical drums sections. You can be anything you want to be, listen to any kind of music, because music is life. The second meaning is about today’s society, where dreams are set apart for work, money, fake-culture and all the pain all over the world. It’s like a reminder to detach from fake reality and start to live your way!”

Refuge

Paul J. Price (bass): “Refuge is an amazing song born from the collaboration between Northlane and In Hearts Wake, two very similar bands. The song is an alternation of melodic choruses and gritty, pressing sections with breakdowns worthy of the Northlane sound. The lyrics of this song are very current to me, and make me reflect on what the whole world is going through; all those people living in terrible conditions, that are not helped at all by the government to live with dignity. Maybe it’s time for a change.”

Quantum Flux

Federico Spagnoli (drums): “This is a really intense song, both in an instrumental and lyrical point of view. It influenced my musical path and the way I play drums. Its lyrics are really strong, it’s like a punch in your face. It’s a reminder to feel alive, to be set free and realise that happiness is right behind you, although you can’t see it.”

Dream Awake

Mark Seasons (vocals): “I chose this song because I recognised myself in the lyrics. Like the singer, I want to overcome obstacles and my own pain. When you have to overcome the tough times in life you always need to find the courage to open your eyes and wake up from the nightmare you are living.”

Obelisk

Symon Ray (lead guitar): “Every time I listen to this song I can’t stop singing it. A new dimension is created by the powerful guitar riffs, drums and bass, which combined together seem to envelop this madness. But above all, it’s the voice; with its ethnic and melancholic sound, it will make you fall in love with Northlane.”

Render

Paul J. Price (bass): “Render is one of the songs I feel close to the most, and one of my favourites on the album Mesmer. It’s made from researched and elaborated riffs which, despite the melodic vocals, remains pressing, leaving room for the typical mystic sound of the band. Screams and growls form the centrepiece of the song, even in the melodic choruses. The lyrics focus on doubts about the meaning of our existence, beyond our beliefs.”

Dispossession

Federico Spagnoli (drums): “In a top 10 songs of Northlane, you couldn’t miss out Dispossession. I remember myself listening to this song on repeat, especially when I was angry or sad. I don’t know how many times I screamed with this song, or how many times I let all my rage free listening to Adrian’s voice. I used to reflect myself in the subject of the lyrics: ‘I can no longer muster the strength to face them alone, all on my own, I’ve forgotten how to love, searching behind locked doors in my mind.’ Those words meant a lot to me, and in dark times helped me to deal with pain and loneliness.”

Discoveries

Symon Ray (lead guitar): “This song is really special to me. When I first listened to it and I found out that there were no vocals, it became like an interior journey in my ego and deepest dreams. Every time it was on play I learned to appreciate it more. The quiet before the storm in the final section of the track reminded me of a particular moment in my life; I used to be surrounded by people I couldn’t recognise anymore, friends but foes, and dangerous for my person. But in the end – after the heavy section – I was able to find peace, even in this world, where I couldn’t find my happiness anymore. Nature is dying slowly because of them, and I wanna scream all of my anger about it! This song helped me to go out of that situation, and I’m very thankful to Northlane for given it to me.”

Forbidden Seasons’ new album Promise is out March 16. Watch their new video for Thank You For The Venom below.

