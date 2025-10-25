"She was not a Rush fan." Geddy Lee on Anika Nilles, who will attempt to fill the very big shoes of Neil Peart

Geddy Lee says new Rush drummer Anika Nilles is shining in what must be one of the most difficult roles in rock – despite the fact that she didn't grow up listening to the band.

Lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson recently announced they were taking Rush back out on the road for the first time since the death of iconic drummer Neil Peart.

And while she was aware of exactly what a task she was taking on when she agreed to fill in for Peart, the fact that she wasn't brought up on Rush's music may have helped her ease into the seat vacated by one of the most beloved and respected drummers of all time.

Speaking to the CBC, Lee says: "When she first came over here, we started playing some of the songs, trying to translate Rush music to someone who didn't really grow up as a Rush fan – she was not a Rush fan.

"She knew, of course, of Neil's playing – every drummer knows who Neil is, or Neil was, I should say – so it was a bit of a daunting task. And we had to go through each song and explain the nuances of the song and the idiosyncratic nature of how our songs are put together.

"So at times she was a bit overwhelmed, but she's an incredibly hard worker. She's got great technical facility and she's just got a really positive attitude, and that's really good for Alex and I to be around right now."

Asked again how they came to find Nilles and how they had to wrestle with the emotion of touring without Peart, Lee adds: "Well, of course it was a very difficult decision to go back on the road, and that was the main stumbling block, obviously. How do we replace the irreplaceable, so to speak?

Classic Rock Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"We have been fortunate to have been introduced to the name Anika Nilles through one of my road crew. My bass tech Skully, who was on tour with Jeff Beck, and she was the drummer for Jeff Beck on his last tour.

"And he came home from that tour raving about her. And so when we made the decision to see what it's like to play with another drummer, we contacted her, and she's just a fantastic person.

"She came to Canada and we very surreptitiously snuck into a studio and worked out for about a week. And by the end of it, we were convinced that this would be a go for us. Yeah, she's just a tremendous player."

Toronto native Lee also speaks about his beloved Toronto Blue Jays, who are currently playing in baseball's World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The winner of the seven-game series will be crowned Major League Baseball (MLB) champions.

Lee is a regular face at Blue Jays home games at the Rogers Centre in downtown Toronto.

Jun 07: Los Angeles Kia Forum, CA

Jun 09: Los Angeles Kia Forum, CA

Jun 11: Los Angeles Kia Forum, CA

Jun 13: Los Angeles Kia Forum, CA

Jun 18: Mexico City Palacio de los Deportes, Mexico

Jun 24: Fort Worth Dickies Arena TX

Jun 26: Fort Worth Dickies Arena, TX

Jun 28: Fort Worth Dickies Arena, TX

Jun 30: Fort Worth Dickies Arena, TX

Jul 16: Chicago United Center, IL

Jul 18: Chicago United Center, IL

Jul 20: Chicago United Center, IL

Jul 22: Chicago United Center, IL

Jul 28: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Aug 1: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Aug 3:: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Jul 30: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Aug 07: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Aug 09: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Aug 11: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Aug 13: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Sep 17: Cleveland Rocket Arena, OH